What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, January 5th

Hospitalization for COVID-19 in Ottawa and western Quebec Returning to late spring 2021 levels.. Ottawa reports 32 urban dwellers to a local hospital for COVID treatment, and Quebec reports 45 to the Outaouais region.

New COVID-19 measures Announced earlier this week The Ontario Government is currently in effect. It states that for both sick patients and staff given highly contagious Omicron variants, it is necessary to prevent people in need of emergency treatment from turning their backs in the hospital.

Quebec Stopped providing lab-checked PCR tests to the general public Because supply cannot meet demand. These are reserved for high-risk settings.

The federal government said today An additional 140 million rapid tests will be delivered to states and territories Per person this month.

Test cannot be met Demand during Omicron surge, ie people with COVID-19 Not reflected in the number of cases..Numbers such as Hospitalization, positive test and wastewater monitoring Helps fill some of the gray areas.

Hospitalization in Ottawa is increasing From around Christmas. Test positive rates have risen since the last week of November, and wastewater has risen since around December 10.

As of Wednesday, there are 46,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 8,015 known active cases — This may actually be 3 to 10 times higher — 37,816 cases were considered resolved and 625 died of the disease.

Local public health authorities have reported more than 99,000 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 74,000 have been resolved.

More than 140 local patients have been admitted to hospitals in the area for COVID-19 treatment, more than doubling in two weeks. There are 31 people in the ICU, but the ICU is slowly rising.

In eastern Ontario, on the outskirts of Ottawa, 255 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 224.

Akwesasne More than 1,500 inhabitants have tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 reportedly dead in the north and south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 80 confirmed cases and 1 death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg Fifty-two were confirmed and one died. Pik wà kana gàn There are 48 confirmed cases, all in this current wave.

Eastern Ontario:

Restrictions on private gatherings in the state At least until January 26th, there are 5 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Indoor dining, gyms and museums are also closed, but other businesses and religious services can reach 50% capacity.

Face-to-face learning Will be suspended until January 17th..

Local governments can also change the rules, which are happening in places like: Ottawa For masks Kingston area In the case of personal care business Akwesasne School Pik wà kana gàn For business.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.

People can prove the status of the vaccine on paper or digital documents.These documents QR code required You must have one medical exemption by Monday.

West Quebec

Indoor rally with multiple home bubbles It is prohibited.. People who are outside between 10 pm and 5 am for no good reason may be fined.

The restaurant’s cafeteria is closed, and the worship hall is closed except for small funerals. Indoor sports have also been cancelled.

All schools do not accept face-to-face learning until January 17th.

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets That Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

Current evidence suggests Dominant Omicron variant It is more contagious than other types of new coronaviruses, but is generally less fatal to vaccinated people without an underlying disease.

The spread of that level puts vulnerable people at risk and Making staffing difficult in many areas, Delay some medical procedures.

Health officials, under Omicron, people say Need to recommit to fundamentals Get vaccinated, stay home when you’re sick, and meet as few people as possible.

Mask, preferably Medical stuff, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario For people over 10 years old in Quebec.. Generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Ontario Self-Quarantine Regulations Fully vaccinated and children under 12 years are 5 days. Quebec has shortened the length of self-quarantine Up to 5 days for fully vaccinated children under 12 years of age with positive test results and improved or absent symptoms.

Health Canada Elderly people and people with underlying illness With your help, we have supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Travel

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Federal government Official advice for non-essential overseas travel..

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved And test negative Enter Canada.

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Both local states generally recommend that doses for children aged 5 to 11 years be given at least 8 week intervals, With a few exceptions..

Everyone over the age of 18 in Ontario Book a third shot, Local resources do not always meet demand, but 84 days after the second dose. A fourth dose is offered For elderly people in long-term care facilities 84 days after the third time.

People over the age of 55 can receive a third dose in Quebec with someone in a particular health condition.That is Gradually expanded by age until January 21stNext, I will be 50 tomorrow.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 4.4 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Man Born before 2016 can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many offer child-only clinics, and some again offer limited carry-on vaccinations.

Wednesday, January 5 COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at EMBRUN Community Center at 8 Bryce Street, Embrun. The number of walk-ins is limited and EOHU residents over the age of 60 are only available from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 2pm. pic.twitter.com/jdvuROKYu5 & Mdash;@EOHU_tweet

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Eastern Ontario:

that’s all High-risk individuals at risk of symptomatic or serious illness due to COVID-19 You can take a laboratory-checked PCR test during the demand for Omicron fuel, but you should assume that others have a COVID if they are symptomatic and isolated.

Qualified people can check at Their health unit Clinic location and time.

A quick takeaway test is available At some malls, libraries and LCBO, Family doctor’s office in the Kingston area, When Some childcare environments at high risk..

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Also in this stateBreak through giving the general public a PCR test..

PCR tests are reserved for people in high-risk environments such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, detention centers, and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school, Even as Through a pharmacy for the general public..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

First Nations, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community is eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne has a COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic, available online or at 613-575-2341. Residents can call that number to record quick test results.neighbor The St. Regis Mohawk We also provide testing.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

People Pik wà kana gàn Call the COVID-19 hotline (613-401-0428) to get the latest information on changing responses so you have the first confirmed case.

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those who are interested in the test or want to record a positive rapid test result can call 613-967-3603 and have to visit the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.