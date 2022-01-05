MRSA: Hedgehog bacteria have evolved antibiotic resistance before drug use





The strain of the antibiotic-resistant MRSA seems to have settled on the skin of hedgehogs over 200 years ago. And many other equally evasive bugs can exist in nature.

life









European hedgehog Coatesy / Shutterstock Strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria MRSA Seems to have evolved in Hedgehog Early 1800s – long before the introduction of antibiotics.How are the survey results? Antibiotic resistance It can occur in nature and emphasizes the need for careful use of antibiotics. Staphylococcus aureus Is a bacterium that can live harmlessly on our skin and nose. However, it can sometimes cause skin and intestinal infections. Methicillin resistance Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is one of these bacteria Antibiotics Like methicillin. As a result, it can cause infections that are difficult to treat. Most cases are taken up in hospitals and some are fatal. Over the past decade or so, researchers have begun to discover a type of MRSA known as mecC-MRSA in all types of wildlife, including wild boars, storks, snakes, and hedgehogs. Although mecC-MRSA appears to be relatively rare in most of these species, researchers have found it in many hedgehogs. To find out why, Ewan Harrison of the University of Cambridge and his colleagues studied a swab sample from 276 European hedgehogs ().Erinaceuseuropaeus) From 10 European countries and New Zealand. Hedgehogs in Greece, Romania, France, Italy and Spain did not appear to have mecC-MRSA on their skin. But others did-for example, 66% of hedgehogs in England and Wales were tested positive for bacteria. These animals also had a fungus called Trichophyton erinacei Live on their skin. This fungus is known to produce chemicals that can kill bacteria. In the experiment, the team found it T. erinacei I made an antibiotic called KPN that can kill mecC-MRSA only when the gene for antibiotic-resistant bacteria is removed. This suggests that antibiotic resistance genes are the key for bacteria to survive with fungi on the skin of hedgehogs. “This kind of MRSA may have emerged as a result of a co-evolutionary battle in the skin of hedgehogs,” says Harrison. By comparing the number of mutations in the bacterial strain, the team estimates that mecC-MRSA occurred in hedgehogs around 1800, long before methicillin was introduced in 1959. MecC-MRSA can cause infections in humans, but these are rare. It is unlikely that humans will be infected with MRSA from hedgehogs. Because we don’t come into frequent contact with hedgehogs. However, mecC-MRSA can infect livestock from hedgehogs, increasing the likelihood of infecting people. The survey results are Use antibiotics carefully – Harrison says even a new drug that may appear to kill many types of bacteria. “The resistance is there,” he says. “Just because we haven’t seen it in humans doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist anywhere and we can’t become humans.” Journal reference: Nature, DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-04265-w sign up Wild Wild LifeFree monthly newsletter celebrating the diversity and science of animals, plants and other strange and wonderful inhabitants of the planet Details of these topics:

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2303390-a-type-of-mrsa-evolved-in-hedgehogs-long-before-the-first-antibiotics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos