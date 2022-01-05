Major COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa region today





COVID infections in Ottawa will rise to the levels last seen in June.

Over 16,000 third vaccinations were given to Ottawan on Tuesday.

The Outaouais region has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since May.

Renfrew County reports a fourth COVID-19 infection in a week. Today’s Ottawa Update According to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), there are currently 32 Ottawa residents in a local hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Six more than the update on Tuesday, the highest since early June 2021. Four of COVID-19 remain in ICU. Those patients range in age from 30s to 80s. These numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and tested positive for COVID-19. Case numbers surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as Omicron variants spread. Overwhelm and limit the test, The actual number of cases in Ottawa could be three to ten times higher, said medical officer Dr. Vera Etches on Tuesday. On Wednesday, OPH reported an additional 515 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with no further deaths. More than 35 percent of people taking the test are positive. The number has generally increased since the end of November. The 7-day rolling average of newly identified COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 inhabitants is over 600 despite these testing limits. vaccination 895,588: The number of Ottawa residents born with at least one COVID-19 vaccine before 2016. This is 90 percent of the eligible population. 824,575: The number of Ottawa residents born with at least two doses before 2016, 83 percent of the eligible population. 347,671: Number of Ottawa residents who received the third dose.This is 35% of residents over the age of 5 Children under the age of 18 have very limited qualifications.. 48,852: The number of children over the age of 5 who received the first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa is 62% of that age group. Approximately 3,300 doses are given twice. The whole area In larger areas, there are more than 140 COVID-19 hospitalizations at noon ET and more than 23,000 known activity cases with limited testing. Quebec reports that 45 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, well over 30 on Tuesday and returned to the levels last seen in May. Renfrew County reported the fourth COVID-19 death in the past week, after reporting only 11 people throughout the rest of the pandemic. There are 18 COVID hospitalizations and 10 ICU patients in the Kingston area. These numbers have been stable for over a week after falling below local record levels.this is Wastewater level Last update It was a high price as of December 30th. Hastings Prince Edward reported that 16 local hospitals, including 3 in the intensive care unit, had fewer COVID-19 patients, as they did a week ago. 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 5 ICU patients in Leeds, Glenville, and Lanark County are the most common CBC records dating back to the summer of 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/covid19-ottawa-cases-january-5-1.6304575 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos