FDA publishes test guidance in discussion of throat swabs – NBC Chicago

Many patients have reported sore throat in cases of Omicron COVID, and there is active debate about whether to add a sore throat swab to the test method, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given such advice. It warns that it can be dangerous.

Federal guidance on how to test COVID has not changed, and all test kits have FDA-approved specific usage instructions, but some medical professionals have added to the nasal swab. Add a throat swab for more accurate test results.

The FDA has pointed out safety concerns regarding such advice, especially for home exams.

“The FDA advises that the COVID-19 test should be used as permitted, including following the instructions for obtaining samples for testing,” the FDA provided to NBC5 on Wednesday. Said in a statement made.

According to the FDA’s test guidance, last updated in December, “various tests are allowed to be used with different types of samples,” but the most common sample types are nose or throat. Includes a cotton swab and a sample of saliva.

However, the FDA warned of potential safety concerns regarding self-collection of throat swabs, “because they are more complex than nasal swabs and can be harmful to patients if used incorrectly.” Authorities added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that trained care providers collect throat swabs.

“There are some cases where people who do regular nasal swab tests are negative,” Dr. Michael Dyno, ER’s doctor and chief medical adviser for Reliant Health Services, told NBC5 on Tuesday.

“But then there were some doctor friends who started wiping the back of their throat, and they feel it’s positive,” he said.

Some doctors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House and a top expert in infectious diseases in the United States, have said: Keep in mind that not all home antigen tests can detect Omicron variants properly...

This is a message echoed last month by Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois’s top doctor, Illinois Public Health Director.

“There are some commercial tests that don’t detect Omicron,” she said. “But it’s important to remember that these rapid antigen tests aren’t 100%, so even if you have symptoms and the test is negative, I’m very cautious.”

Preliminary survey by FDAIn collaboration with the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration Program for Diagnosis, Rapid Antigen Testing has low detection sensitivity for highly contagious Omicron variants, which can lead to “false negative” results. discovered.

In this study, we used a sample of patients confirmed to be infected with the Omicron strain of the virus to study the performance of home tests, also known as “antigen” tests.

Officials said early data suggest that antigen testing “detects Omicron variants, but may reduce sensitivity.” That is, such tests may miss an infection.

Rapid antigen testing, which works by detecting coronavirus surface proteins, is relatively inexpensive and rapid, with results in about 15 minutes. However, you may miss the early stages of COVID-19 infection. The most popular home tests advise users to do two tests on separate days to ensure more accurate results.

However, Daignault said he believes that some of Omicron’s common symptoms may play a role.

“I think this is because we found that the Omicron variant causes sore throat and stuffy nose. Therefore, missing a good sample from the nose and wiping the back of the throat will improve the accuracy of the test. . ” He said.

Daignault stated that such swabs should be harvested using the same test.

This recommendation reflects a recent social media trend called #SwabYourThroat on Twitter. It reported that users, including biologists at the University College London, had a negative nasal swab test, but added a throat swab had a positive result.

Well, there is. Today, after having “wrong” (ie, cold) symptoms and a series of negative LFTs, I finally got Twitter advice and wiped my throat and nose (that didn’t work). It doesn’t mean). If you suspect you may be infected with COVID, consider adding a throat sample pic.twitter.com/YKihOKh6mE — Professor Jennifer L. Rohn (@JennyRohn) December 27, 2021

Several experts have reported symptoms such as sore throat and colds associated with the latest coronavirus variants.

Dr. Catherine Pauling, an infectious disease specialist and a member of the Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, Told NBC News Last month, cough, congestion, runny nose, and malaise appear to be prominent symptoms of the Omicron variant. However, unlike Delta, many patients do not lose their taste or smell.

According to Pauling, the evidence so far is anecdotal and not based on scientific research. She also stated that these symptoms may only reflect a particular population.

Still, CDC data show that the most common symptoms so far are cough, malaise, stuffy nose, and runny nose.

In New York, where cases continue to proliferate, ER, who became known on social media for his record of fighting COVID during a pandemic, said the breakthrough cases seen in booster shot patients were “mild.” I reported that I had experienced symptoms.

“Mild means mainly sore throat. There is a lot of sore throat,” Craig Spencer said. I wrote on Twitter.. “Also, some fatigue, maybe some muscle aches. No breathing difficulty. No shortness of breath. All a little uncomfortable, but fine.”

Cases of people who were completely vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine but were not boost-immunized remained mild but slightly more intense.

“I feel more tired, have more fever, have more coughs, and are a little miserable overall. But I have no shortness of breath. I have no difficulty breathing,” he writes.

For Johnson & Johnson patients who were not boosted, he wrote a “terrible mood” patient with fever, malaise, cough, and shortness of breath, but did not require hospitalization or oxygen.

However, without vaccination, the symptoms were more severe.

“Almost all the patients I took care of had to be hospitalized in Covid but were not vaccinated,” Spencer wrote. “People with severe shortness of breath. People who have lost oxygen when walking. People who need oxygen to breathe regularly.”

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor who first issued a warning about the new strain, Told the BBC She had a patient around November 18th “Abnormal symptoms” that are slightly different from the symptoms associated with the delta variant..

“It actually started with a male patient around the age of 33 … and he told me he was just [been] He has been very tired for the past few days and he has these body aches and pains with a few headaches, “she told the BBC.

The patient had no sore throat, but more “sore throat”, but no coughing or loss of taste or smell. This is a symptom associated with previous coronavirus strains.

Coetzee said a COVID test of a male patient was as positive as his family, and that day more patients had the same type of symptoms that were different from the delta type.

Other patients she had previously seen with the Omicron variant also experienced what she described as “very mild” symptoms, and her colleagues added that she had noticed a similar case.

Similarly, in the first US case, the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the person was vaccinated but not boosted and experienced “mild symptoms.” He said he was.

Dr. Allison Arwadi, Director General of Public Health at Chicago, said the change to vaccination was mentioned, saying that Omicron would lead to an increase in breakthrough infections, which would lead to milder illnesses.

For now, Arwady has urged anyone with a cold to assume a COVID until the test proves it differently.

“I would rather hope that people are wrong on the hypothetical side so far, with the numbers they are likely to be COVID, regardless of their new symptoms.” She said.