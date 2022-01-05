WHO downplays threats from new French virus variants





The World Health Organization says it is monitoring a variant of the coronavirus detected in a small number of patients in France, but so far there is little reason to worry about its spread. The B.1.640.2 variant was first identified and uploaded to in October. Giside, Database of disease variants on November 4th. So far, only about 20 samples have been sequenced, and experts say there is only one sample this week, starting in early December. Abdi Mahmud, WHO’s Covid Incident Manager, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that the variant has been on the authorities’ radar since November, but it doesn’t seem to be widespread in the last two months. Added. “The virus can be transmitted on many occasions,” he said. In contrast, Omicron variantFirst uploaded to Gisaid on November 23, the database has over 120,000 sequences. (Most of the cases of Omicron are unsequenced.) Detected at least 128 countriesAccording to WHO, it is spurring record highs in many parts of the world.

Concerns about French variants arose after researchers discovered that they contained 46 mutations that differed from the original version of the coronavirus. Omicron also believes that the number of mutations is high and researchers have made it much more contagious. according to Research paper It was published on the preprint server in late December, but has not been peer-reviewed. The B.1.640.2 variant was first detected in southeastern France in vaccinated individuals who recently traveled from Cameroon. Researchers have found a total of 12 cases in the area and named the variant “IHU” after the Marseille laboratory that helped identify them. “It is premature to speculate on the virological, epidemiological, or clinical features of this IHU mutant based on these 12 cases,” the researchers write. Why many coronavirus variants have emerged in the last two years, some widely spread and others not It’s complicated.. So far, some independent researchers say there is little reason to worry about the IHU variant.

Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, Tweet So far this week, “This virus has a good chance of causing problems, but it hasn’t really happened.”

