Yellowstone County reports the state’s first flu death





Billings-RiverStone Health was recently notified of the death of a child in Yellowstone County due to the flu, the health agency said in a press release. The child was in basic health, had not been vaccinated against the flu, and died on December 24, 2021. RiverStone Health, in collaboration with the Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare, has confirmed that the death of a child is the first death of the 2021-202 influenza season in Montana and the first child’s death. RiverStone Health said it does not provide additional details regarding individual cases for confidentiality purposes. Nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not reported deaths from childhood influenza during the week ending December 25, 2021. In Montana, the last influenza-related childhood death was one child and 18 out of 18 deaths during the 2018-2019 influenza season. Influenza activity is increasing in Yellowstone County and Montana, with more than 300 cases reported in the county. Fifty-three percent of cases are children under the age of 18 and teenagers. As of December 25, 2021, Montana reported 569 confirmed cases, 35 hospitalizations and 1 death. Cases of influenza have been confirmed in 35 counties. It’s early in the flu season and we still have time to get vaccinated. Annual influenza vaccination is the best way to protect against influenza and its potentially serious complications. The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu. Influenza vaccines are available at retail pharmacies, clinics, and by booking at RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic 406.247.3382. Influenza viruses continue to evolve, but so far this year’s vaccine virus appears to be in good agreement with the primary influenza strain (H3N2) that is prevalent this year in the United States and Montana. However, more data is needed to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine for this flu season. Influenza spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include high fever, chills, headache, malaise, sore throat, cough, and body aches. It may take about 1 to 4 days after exposure to the virus until symptoms appear. In addition, you may be able to spread the flu to others from the day before symptoms appear, up to 5-7 days after you become ill. Routine precautions help prevent the spread of the flu. These measures are as follows. ・ Get vaccinated against influenza. ・ When coughing or sneezing, cover your nose and mouth with tissue. • If you do not have soap and water, wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. ・ Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth. ・ Avoid close contact with sick people. • Stay at home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone, except for medical and essential items.

