Make history, eliminate cervical cancer forever and encourage WHO chiefs





“Cervical cancer is very preventable and treatable,” World Health Organization (Who) Chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes tweeted, “This could be the first cancer ever eliminated.” this is # Cervical cancer Consciousness month! Cervical cancer, if any, could be the first cancer in the world to be eliminated 9⃣0⃣% of girls are vaccinated

7⃣0⃣% of women are screened

9⃣0⃣% of women with cervical disease are being treated pic.twitter.com/Ewsm6jN0UT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@ WHO) January 4, 2022 Worst blow Cervical cancer is largely preventable with proper follow-up and treatment, both through vaccination and screening for prodromal lesions. according to To the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), an intergovernmental organization under the umbrella of WHO. Cervical cancer is also the second most common type of cancer for women, with the highest incidence and mortality and generally less impact. Human Development Index Country. In 2020, an estimated 604,000 women worldwide were diagnosed with cervical cancer, of which 342,000 died of cervical cancer. Few diseases reflect global inequality as much as cervical cancer. Almost 90% of deaths in 2018 occurred in low- and middle-income countries, where the burden of cervical cancer is highest. This is due to limited access to public health services and poor screening and treatment. Strategic attack An ambitious, collaborative and comprehensive strategy has been developed to guide the eradication of this deadly cancer. IARC and WHO are working with other partners to end cervical cancer as a public health problem. Global Strategy to Accelerate Eradication of Cervical Cancer.. “Assessment of current screening methods for their impact on cancer incidence and mortality plays an important role in supporting the development of efficient public health policies to combat this preventable disease.” Béatrice Lauby-Secretan, Deputy Head of Evidence Integration, said. IARC classification department. target To eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, the Global Strategy has set thresholds for all countries to reach an incidence of less than 4 cases per 100,000 females. To achieve this, all states must achieve and maintain three key goals in the life of today’s younger generation. First, 90% of girls will be fully vaccinated with human papillomavirus (HPV) by the age of 15. The second is to ensure that 70% of women are screened by age 35 and by age 45 using high-performance tests. The ultimate goal is that 90% of women with precancerous cancer will be treated and 90% of women with invasive cancer will manage their condition properly. “”WHO is calling on all countries and partners to increase access to life-saving HPV vaccination and expand screening, treatment and palliative care.“Tedros said. Countries need to reach their 90-70-90 goals by 2030 and take the path to eradicate cervical cancer within the next century.

