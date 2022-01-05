88% COVID-19 outbreaks twice more in ICU sadberries





When the number of active COVID-19 infections in the Sudbury and Maniturin areas reached a record high, two more long-term care facilities were declared outbreaks. Public Health Sudbury & Districts said an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on January 4th on the 6th floor of the Elizabeth Center and Extended Care York. This brings the total number of active outbreaks to 6 for Greater Sudbury. The outbreak at St. Joseph Villa on December 23 was expanded to the entire facility on January 2. The outbreak in Pioneer Manor was declared on December 27th, and on January 3rd at Chartwell Westmount on the 4th floor of William’s retirement home and the South Tower of Health Sciences North. High number of case hit records A total of 558 new cases identified between January 1st and 4th were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active infections in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts to 1,184. Greater sad berries alone have 1,041 active COVID-19 infections. A total of 350 previous cases were resolved during the same period. “Confirmed cases underestimate the true number of COVID-19 in Sudbury and the district, given the increasingly restricted access to PCR tests, and positive rapid antigen test results are public. It has not been reported to hygiene and asymptomatic infections may not require testing. “ Ontario Government Changed eligibility for PCR testing At the end of December, we will focus on specific symptomatic people and other priority groups. During the first four days of the year, 3,918 COVID-19 tests were conducted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. hospitalization As of Tuesday evening, Health Sciences North (HSN) has 22 COVID-19 patients, four of whom are in the intensive care unit (ICU). positive. “The HSN ICU occupies 88% of the 41 beds, 36 of which are occupied,” the hospital said in a media bulletin on January 4. “A new state directive is being implemented this week to reduce non-urgent surgery and procedures. Surgery only to minimize harm to patients and address identified medical system capacity needs. The decision to re-schedule is not light. HSN will continue. At about 80% of past surgery this week and next week. “

