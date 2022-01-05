High-level toxic “eternal chemicals” found in anti-fog sprays for glass | US News





Anti-fog sprays and cloths commonly used to prevent condensation on eyeglasses and face shields may contain high levels of potentially toxic PFAS.Chemicals foreverAccording to a new study led by Duke University. Researchers have tested four top-class anti-fog sprays and five top-class anti-fog cloths sold by Amazon. In all nine products, experts have discovered Fluorotelomer Alcohol (FTOH) and Fluorotelomer ethoxylates (FTEO), two types of perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS has been called a chemical forever because of its long life in the environment. “Our tests show that the spray contains up to 20.7 milligrams of PFAS per milliliter of solution, which is a fairly high concentration,” said Nicholas, a postdoctoral fellow at the Nicholas School of Environmental Studies, Duke University. Hellcart, Principal Investigator, said. Exposure to some PFAs, especially perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), is associated with cancer, thyroid disease, childbirth complications, and other health problems. .. Herkert says that scientists are unaware of the health risks they may pose because FTOH and FTEO have not been extensively studied, but in the current study, FTOH inhaled or absorbed through the skin is in the body. It suggests that it can decompose and become a toxic and long-lasting PFA. The FTEO used in all four anti-fog sprays was also analyzed in a new study, showing substantial cell change toxicity and conversion to adipocytes during laboratory tests, Herkert said. Heather Stapleton, a prominent professor of environmental chemistry and health at Duke, said: Stapleton began his research after reviewing the ingredients in the anti-fog spray bottle he purchased for his 9-year-old daughter. Stapleton has no ingredients listed in the other eight products, and it is virtually impossible to determine if it contains toxic chemicals until it is analyzed using laboratory equipment. Said that. This study, conducted by Herkert and Stapleton with researchers at Duke University, Wayne State University, and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, is the second to date to focus on FTEOS. Researchers published their peer-reviewed studies on January 5 in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. Herkert and Stapleton said more research is needed to expand the initial findings, and larger studies, including biological testing, are the next step. Studies involving larger sample size sprays and fabrics may also help identify other unknown chemicals used in these products. “Thanks to Covid, more people than ever, including many medical professionals and other first responders, use these sprays and cloths to keep their glasses from fogging when wearing masks and face shields. We do, “says Stapleton. “They deserve to know what is in the product they are using.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jan/05/pfas-forever-chemicals-anti-fogging-spray-wipes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos