Boost? Did you get Omicron?You may not yet be “super” immune

For the past two years, Marie, a student in her thirties in New York, had the right idea about COVID-19. She didn’t want to get it.And in mid-December Antibody avoidance Omicron After clearing her condition, the coronavirus found her all the same.But Marie’s three vaccines Helped keep her illness short and manageable.. By the end of the year, she and some of her friends had done some of the same pandemic math and found that they were in about the same place. Vaccine + Vaccine + Vaccine + Infection =… It’s certainly a reasonable amount of safety, isn’t it?

So they had a New Year party. At the end of December, 10 people recently recovered from COVID, were no longer quarantined, and headed north for a maskless two-day bash. They were celebrating the beginning of 2022, but also the beginning of some kind of grace after infection. It tastes normal and is an opportunity to relax and interact. “We thought we couldn’t spread it,” Marie, who I identify by her name alone to protect the privacy of her and her friends, told me. (That was four days ago. Marie is still fine since she flew to Texas.) Maybe they even had a little boost immunity, as if the virus gave them a rough bonus boost. not.

There are several scientific logics in this sense of liberation.Additional exposure to some of the virus conduct It tends to gradually increase immunity. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to imagine that the infection will thicken the antiviral armor just a little bit. As a result, three-time vaccinated immunologist Ali Ellebedy at Washington University in St. Louis said that five vaccinated families became ill before and after Christmas, and is scheduled for the next meeting later this month. I’m not too worried about attending. ” Omicron does not cancel it). For him, Marie, and many other vaccinated people like them, this latest wave has created a sort of post-COVID honeymoon phase.

However, like any other honeymoon, this is inevitably temporary. (And for clarity, infectious diseases are never sought after yet.) No Vaccine combination Or the virus can be vulnerable to future struggles with SARS-CoV-2. Immunity, whether obtained from an injection or an infection, is not absolute and always functions in frequency.

Immunity is, in many respects, a repetitive game. The more often and more violently the immune cells are threatened, the more firmly they promise to fight it and the longer they store the microbial information they collect.With time Virus mutation Reduce their protection. Vaccines and illnesses back them up. That’s part of the reason we most often give people multiple doses of the vaccine.

Similarly, a single SARS-CoV-2 infection Not enough to keep someone safe in the long run.. But on top of vaccination, the infection can mitigate “almost the same as what you call a boosted response,” said a doctor and vaccine researcher at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. One Ai-ris Yonekura Collier told me.The immunized body awakens veteran immune cells: Bs spills antibodies that crush the fresh virus and Killer Ts Explode infected cells. This is what some immunologists, including Shane Crotty of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California, said.Hybrid immunity— A one-two punch of infection and vaccination, One of the most comprehensive education About the coronavirus that one can reasonably get.This phenomenon has been best studied in people who encountered the pathogen before vaccination, but now scientists are Data accumulation How about it Works in reverse.. The rewards can be high. Quantity and quality The body’s defenses are expected to increase even against new variants. The reinfection rate should decrease.

Therefore, this is Many vaccinated people Someone who has recently been hit by a virus version. Post-vaccination infections can, in theory, affect immunity in ways that vaccines cannot. Almost all COVID vaccines in the world are concentrated in the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer, but fighting the actual virus provides the body with more information about its anatomy. Well-meaning microbes can also draw airway-specific defenses to the nose and mouth. This is the natural entry point for the virus, which is injected into the arm. I’m not good at doing.. “If they are maintained, it will provide a lot of protection against subsequent infections,” Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto, told me. (Gomerman also believes that nasal-blown vaccines may be a good move in the future.) And our current vaccine is still an older, ancestral version of SARS-CoV-2. Because it is based Post-vax collision with highly mutated Omicron We provide the latest Intel. Lisi Goel, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told me that Omicron infection can effectively “spread the immune response” by stimulating immune cells that did not respond to previous variants. ..

However, the problem is that this is not guaranteed, especially when taking into account time-consuming variables. Viruses that stay in the body for a long time can impose penalties such as infection, illness, and death. But if they get rid of it too quickly, they may not have enough time to teach the body something new. And their dynamics are partially dependent on when someone got the last immunological boost. For example, a person who has been vaccinated very recently may still be flushed with antibodies that can quickly wipe out the virus. Ellebedy, who was exposed to a COVID-infected wife about a month after boosting and showed fairly minor symptoms, thinks that’s what happened to him. However, truncated infections can also shorten the immune system review session on the virus itself. The body may try to adjust its defenses to match the enemy’s attack. Trivial infections are not always worth a large reinvestment in protection.I encountered a virus later May spur cells to react more dramatically And while removing many other safeguards with a squirrel, there is a risk of longer, more dangerous and more contagious infections.

Swarms of other factors can also affect the amount of protection tickled by the breakthrough. Age and health. Vaccine brand, dosing, and timing. Genetic composition of the mutant. (Most people have no way of knowing for sure if they have caught Delta, Omicron, or another SARS-CoV-2 flavor.) And each dose of a particular vaccine has essentially the same amount of immunity. It provides something to inspire, but in reality Infection Do not provide the same dose to everyone they hit. “The amount of heterogeneity in people’s immune responses is incredible,” Taia Wang, an immunologist at Stanford University, told me. Some recently infected people may experience only a slight increase in protection. This may not be enough for a meaningful workaround. another Future infections not too far away.

Even in the most optimistic scenarios where post-vaccination infections occur true Although it supercharges the immune response of the vaccinated person, the persistence of most primo effects is still a wildcard. Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, told me that the breakthrough luster could disappear within a few weeks., Because antibody levels drop naturally. We also don’t know how well Omicron-specific protection protects us from the next variant, or the next variant (whether it appears and persists). Vaccine + vaccine + vaccine + infectious disease Never make a terribly satisfying arithmetic. Its last element is always an essentially unknown quantity, an unknown shelf life, and no equation we came up with-no combination of primary vaccines, booster shots, and variants-is forever with COVID. It will be done.

There is also another larger equation to deal with. Everyone’s personal COVID calculation is part of a global total that is currently spitting out record-high cases and, in some places, record-high hospitalizations. Vaccination does not guarantee a “mild” infection. Some people are always beaten harder than others. Omicron may be less likely to land a person in a hospital than Delta, but it is not possible to choose which version of the virus to obtain or to whom it will spread. Gommerman is also worried about the long COVID burden after Omicron. This is a concern that researchers have not yet dealt with well. Ultimately, this virus can infect almost all of us.That doesn’t mean it has to infect almost all of us right now. A honeymoon is not a honeymoon if we are all trying to flock together in the same space.