CDC Vaccine Advisors Vote to Recommend Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 Booster to Young People Up to 12 Years Old





New Recommendation: “Under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Booster is recommended for people aged 12 to 17 years at least 5 months after the primary series.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky needs to approve the recommendations for it to take effect.

The advisor heard a study on rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people vaccinated with Covid-19 and pointed out that many parents were concerned about the long-term side effects of the vaccine before making recommendations. I did it. They also believe that vaccination between the ages of 12 and 17 has recently slowed, comparing record numbers of Covid-19 cases in children amid a surge in highly contagious Omicron variants of coronavirus. I considered it.

On Monday, the FDA extended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine booster to children aged 12 to 15 years.

Pfizer boosters were previously licensed to people aged 16 and 17, but the CDC already recommends that people over the age of 16 get a booster. The CDC approved on Tuesday to reduce the booster interval for people vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine from 6 months to 5 months. It is also recommended that children aged 5 to 11 years with moderate or severe immunodeficiency receive an additional primary dose 28 days after the second injection. Only Pfizer / BioNTech shots are allowed for that age group. The Pfizer booster dose contains the same amount of vaccine as the initial dose: 30 micrograms. Adolescents aged 12 to 15 were eligible to receive the first series of Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines in mid-May, with up to approximately 17 million additional vaccines. Currently, about half of the 12-15 population (about 8.7 million) is fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 5 million of them have been fully vaccinated for over 5 months and are now eligible for booster shots. Children in this age group make up about 5% of the total population of the United States. According to the latest CDC data, the United States accounts for about 4% of the fully vaccinated population and about 3% of the population eligible for booster shots. In October, the CDC announced that everyone over the age of 16 who completed the first series of Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at least 6 months ago received the first Johnson & Johnson shot for at least 2 months. We encouraged you to receive booster shots together. in front. Overall, about 71.6 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and are backed by Covid-19. That’s less than half of the approximately 180 million people eligible to receive booster shots, and about one-fifth of the total population of the United States. Also, according to the latest CDC data, at least 67.5 million people over the age of 5 have not received the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

