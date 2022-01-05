Colorado COVID: Omicron peaks probably weeks ahead





State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said Colorado is about 18 days after the Omicron surge and expects the number of cases to continue to grow for weeks.

Denver — In a Wednesday afternoon update, state health officials said Colorado is likely to take weeks to see the latest peak of COVID-19 surge due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Said. Colorado Public Health and Environment Department (CDPHE) State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said the state peaked in about 18 days after the surge in Omicron, and some areas experiencing the surge peaked in about 30 days after the surge. “We expect it to take a few more weeks before we see a clear peak in hospitalization,” Harley said. However, she presented data showing a wide range of possible results. According to Herlihy, a key indicator is the 7-day positive rate, which consistently shows an increase prior to the surge in cases and hospitalizations and a decrease prior to the cases and hospitalizations. The positive rate has risen sharply, with 25.19% now showing that one in four people tested for Colorado is returning a positive test. Hospitalizations have also begun to increase again after a period of decline, but COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman said that in recent weeks there have been an average of 500 to 600 open beds and capacity has been stable recently. I did. Bookman said different results could be obtained in the coming weeks. Omicron’s hospitalization doesn’t seem to be that serious, but he said it still contributed to the reduction in hospital capacity. The highly contagious nature of Omicron also contributes to the shortage of hospital staff, as more healthcare professionals test positive for Omicron. According to Herlihy, health officials are trying to better understand the number of patients hospitalized due to the Omicron mutation and the number of patients hospitalized due to another problem, while the Omicron test is also positive. … apparently … > See the full briefing below. Related: COVID hospitalizations among Colorado children doubled last week On Tuesday, CDPHE reported 5,186 new COVID cases with a 7-day positive rate of 24.14% and 1,292 hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of children hospitalized for the virus has doubled in the past week. As of Tuesday, 58 children under the age of 17 were fighting the virus in hospitals throughout the state (4.5% of total hospitalizations), according to CDPHE. Last week, that number was 25 pediatric patients (2.4% of total hospitalizations). “Omicrons are much more contagious than the delta type, so more children are exposed and infected,” said Dr. Sam Dominguez, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Colorado Children’s Hospital. “As a result, a large number of children are infected and hospitalized.” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock On Tuesday, the city and county were experiencing the largest COVID-19 surge to date, and Omicron said it was raising concerns about the hospital’s “very thin” capabilities. Related: Denver’s highest COVID case rate since the pandemic began Health officials encourage people to be vaccinated and encouraged. As of Tuesday, 78% of COVID-19 patients admitted to Colorado had not been vaccinated. > Watch: 9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli discusses different types of COVID testing Related: Is the number of COVID cases really important?Health experts weigh the importance of Omicron variants Related: Many Colorado courts suspend jury trials for COVID > Top stories carefully selected every day just for you! Sign up for 9NEWSLETTER Deliver unmissable stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more directly to your inbox. Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

