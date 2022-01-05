Alabama emergency room overwhelmed by record visits





Alabama hospital officials are again asking people not to ask for a COVID-19 test in an emergency room that is struggling to provide care for critically ill patients amid a flood of visitors and a shortage of staff. .. Dr. Bobby Lewis, Vice-Chair of Clinical Services at UAB School of Medicine’s School of Emergency Medicine, spoke on the issue Wednesday after UAB Medicine issued a statement on social media. UAB operates three emergency departments. One is the main hospital, one is the UAB Hospital Highlands, and one is an independent emergency department in Gardendale. “We have more than 2.5 times more patients who can be properly treated at one time,” says Lewis. “So obviously people who are coming can expect to wait to be seen.” Huntsville Hospital issued a similar statement on Wednesday. last week, East Alabama Medical Center staff also urged patients with mild illness not to seek testing in either of the two emergency departments. Lewis said he spoke with the medical director of the emergency room throughout the Birmingham region who reported similar issues. Lewis said that people with mild symptoms should seek a COVID test elsewhere. Emergency medical clinics run by UAB and other companies can usually provide tests for COVID, influenza, and streptococcus. People can make a reservation by calling (205) 858-2221. Patients with COVID symptoms but not tested should assume positive and follow the CDC quarantine guidance, according to Lewis. You should only be treated in the emergency department if you have serious symptoms such as confusion or shortness of breath. Dr. Irfan Asif, Deputy Dean of UAB’s Primary Care and Local Health, said the health system also provides direct visits to the clinic for patients with symptoms such as fever, body aches, sore throat and stuffy nose. He said he was asking to change his schedule or change to a phone. -Health until the end of the month. Circulating Omicron is highly contagious, causing a record number of cases in Alabama. Despite taking precautions, many hospital staff are infected, Lewis said. “If you have these symptoms, you should consider yourself COVID positive and treat yourself as COVID positive until you are tested,” Lewis said.

