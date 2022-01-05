COVID-19 hospitalization surges overnight in Ottawa-Ottawa





Number of people in hospital COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) In Ottawa, booster shots are being rolled out, so there is an increasing trend. Ottawa Public Health said Wednesday that 26 to 32 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit doubled overnight to four. Dr. Vera Etches, a medical officer in Ottawa, said in a media update on Tuesday that hospitalization is a more important indicator to monitor now than the underreported number of cases due to currently limited testing capacity. rice field.















OPH reported a new case of 515 known viruses on Wednesday, but there were no additional deaths associated with COVID-19. The story continues below the ad Ottawa’s COVID-19 Assessment Center reported that it had collected only 972 swabs on Tuesday, but the lab processed 2,377 tests per local test task force. According to OPH, the percentage of tests that returned positive in the past week reached 35.3%. Trend story Ontario reports 2,081 and 11,582 new cases of COVID infection in hospitals

Ontario boy “Coach Cal” invites Ellen DeGeneres to tears with a passionate pep talk The latest report includes five new outbreaks, and OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 74 ongoing outbreaks. Most of these outbreaks affect communal living environments such as hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as childcare facilities. On the other hand, with the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, about one-third of the inhabitants have received booster vaccinations so far. OPH said in a statement Wednesday that a third dose of 333,207 COVID-19 vaccines was given topically. read more:

Ottawa Public Health is planning a new COVID-19 booster site for teachers It accounts for 35% of residents over the age of 5, but residents between the ages of 5 and 18 are not yet eligible for a third dose. Of the 757,869 residents over the age of 18 who received the two doses, approximately 44% have boosted immunity. Ottawa is also making progress in terms of the youngest vaccinations. So far, 62% of children aged 5 to 11 years in the city have received the first dose, and 4% have already received two injections. The story continues below the ad In total, 90% of eligible Ottawa residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 83% receive two doses.















