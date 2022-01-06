Health
Is a swab in the throat a better way to detect Omicron?
Like Americans scramble Test at home To find out if they are infected with COVID-19, some experts suggest that the nose as well as the throat should be wiped for better detection of Omicron variants.
Advice comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned of some rapid antigen tests Sensitivity may be low When a highly contagious mutant is detected. Home tests were performed using nasal swabs, and the FDA urged people to continue using them as permitted, including following instructions on collecting test samples.
“The FDA has pointed out safety concerns about self-collection of throat swabs, as throat swabs are more complex than nasal swabs and can be harmful to patients if used incorrectly.” , FDA spokeswoman Jim McKinney said today.
But for those who are exposed to Omicron Seems to get sick soon, “This means that the virus may not yet have propagated in the nose at the time of the first test.” Tweet Dr. Michael Mina, Former Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and currently works as Chief Science Officer at eMed.
“The virus can start further down. A swab in the throat + nose can increase the chances of a swab picking up the virus,” he wrote last month.
hashtag #SwabYourThroat Is displayed on Twitter, and users share the experience of testing that wiping their nose is negative, but adding a swab in their throat is positive.
Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding is one of the experts proposing the change.He study It found that Omicron replicates much faster in the human respiratory tract than in the delta mutant, but slower in lung tissue.
Based on the evidence he saw, Feigl-Ding said he would “definitely” use a throat swab when testing for COVID-19 at home.
“The fact that (Omicron) replicates differently in different tissues means that you may have to sample different tissues,” said a senior researcher at the American Federation of Scientists and a former faculty member at Harvard Medical School. Feigl-Ding said today.
“When the FDA approved these tests, they were approved for the use of Pleomicrons … the dynamics are very fluid and I think the FDA needs to catch up.”
Home tests do not mean that Omicron is not detected when you wipe your nose, it is just that it may be detected after half a day or a day.
A saliva swab may also help
Wiping the throat is done in many other countries, Feigl-Ding said. Educational video by the UK Health and Security Agency This shows how to take a cotton swab that combines the throat and nose.
Usually, the throat sample is taken first, then the nose sample. In many countries, swab technicians often use the same swab in both places, but some countries use two different swabs, he says. People are generally instructed not to eat or drink for 30 minutes in front of a swab in the throat.
another studyMouth swabs are preferred when using more sensitive PCR tests, as they were found to have “higher viral shedding in saliva” compared to nasal samples using Omicron, published last month prior to peer review. It will be a sample. Researchers have found that diagnostic performance improved when people wiped their cheeks, tongue, gums, and palate.
“The virus uses a different mechanism to invade cells, which has changed the type of cells in the upper respiratory tract that the virus preferentially infects,” said one of the authors, a clinical virologist at the university. Dr. Diana Hardie said. Cape Town, South Africa.
“I think antigen testing will also be affected, but we still need to confirm.”
“Don’t pick up the problem with your own hands”
However, medical professionals urged people to follow the COVID-19 testing instructions they were using. Dr. Helen Boucher, Interim Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist at Tufts Medical Center, said the home kit was validated using a nose swab and is currently the best method.
“It’s important to follow the FDA-approved test recommendations until better data are available,” she said.
Not all tests are valid in both places because the microenvironment of the nose is different from that of the throat, added Dr. Roy Gulick, director and professor of infectious diseases at the NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center. rice field. Of Weil Cornell Medicine.
“We do not recommend using these swabs on the throat. It is not a test-approved method,” he warned.
“Don’t pick up the problem with your own hands. You have to wait to see if any of these tests are also effective for doing a throat swab.”
As a general guidance, Gulick advised that if your home test is positive, believe it. If it is negative and you are still suspected of being infected with COVID-19 due to symptoms or exposure to an infected person, you should undergo a PCR test.
“I don’t think this is something people can do on their own, like holding a swab and saying,’What’s the harm of wiping another place with a swab?’ We hope the results of these tests are reliable, “he said.
