Artificial nanomaterials capture untargeted anti-cancer drugs to prevent tissue damage

University Park, PA — Standard chemotherapy can kill cancer cells efficiently, but poses a significant risk to healthy cells, leading to secondary illness and poor patient quality of life. .. To prevent previously unavoidable damage, researchers led by Pennsylvania State University have developed a new class of nanomaterials designed to capture chemotherapeutic agents before they interact with healthy tissue. did.

Amir Sheikh, an assistant professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, said: “Platforms available and proposed to remove unwanted drugs (mainly the chemotherapeutic drug doxorubicin (DOX)) from the blood are very ineffective and remove enough drugs to prevent damage. No. We have developed a very efficient approach to capture DOX at volumes over 3,200% higher than other platforms such as DNA-based materials. “

This method was available online before the March issue Materials chemistry today Is based on hairy cellulose nanocrystals. Nanoparticles developed from the main components of plant cell walls and designed to have a huge number of polymer chain “hairs” extending from both ends. According to Sheikhi, these hairs greatly exceed the potential drug capture capacity of conventional nanoparticles and ion exchange resins, increasing the potential drug capture capacity of nanocrystals.

“As far as we know, there is currently no nanoparticle-based supercapacity drug capture system,” Sheikh said, and the development of such a system could have a significant impact on cancer treatment plans. “In some organs, such as the liver, chemotherapy can be given topically via a catheter. An excess drug exiting the lower large vein of the liver, which is the main blood vessel, by placing a device based on nanocrystals. If the device can be captured, clinicians may give higher doses of chemotherapy to kill the cancer more quickly without worrying about damaging healthy cells. Once treatment is complete, the device may be given. Can be removed. “

To produce hairy cellulose nanocrystals that can capture chemicals, researchers chemically treat the cellulose fibers in softwood pulp to give the hair a negative charge and stabilize it against the ionic composition of the blood. I did. According to Sheikhi, this corrects the shortcomings of traditional nanoparticles. Traditional nanoparticles become inactive or diminished in charge when exposed to blood, limiting the number of positively charged drug molecules that can bind to a small number.

The binding effect of nanocrystals was tested on human serum, which is a protein-rich portion of blood that does not contain red blood cells or white blood cells or platelets. For every gram of hairy cellulose nanocrystals, over 6,000 milligrams of DOX was effectively removed from the serum.

“Hairy nanocrystals have pushed the limits by at least a few orders of magnitude compared to several other available platforms,” says Sheikhi.

Researchers have also found that nanocrystals do not have a detrimental effect on the proliferation of red blood cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells in whole blood.

“We found that hairy cellulose nanocrystals bind to positively charged drugs in human serum, instantly capture DOX, and bind without causing cytotoxicity or hemolytic effects,” Sheikh said. increase. “We believe that these effective, non-toxic nanoparticles have the potential to be a component of next-generation devices that capture excess drugs and remove unwanted molecules such as psychedelics and toxins from the body. . ”

According to Shake, the use of hairy cellulose nanocrystals has widespread effects beyond the body. His team recently Selectively bind to neodymium , A rare earth element to rescue valuable materials from electronic waste.

“We are pleased to introduce such a large volume of new material to separate the various elements, and we hope that this will open up new opportunities for a wide range of applications,” says Sheikh.

Sheikhi, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles, began this work in the laboratory of Ali Khademhosseini, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation. Other Pennsylvania State University contributors include Joy Muthami and Patricia Wamea. Both are recent Masters of Science in Chemical Engineering graduates. And a mica pitcher, a PhD student in chemistry. UCLA contributors include Sarah AE Young, Peter Antovski, Robert Denis Murphy, Andrew Schmidt, Samuel Clark, and Reihaneh Haghniaz as part of the study. Haghniaz is currently affiliated with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation.

The National Institutes of Health, Canadian Institute of Health, and Pennsylvania State University funded this study.