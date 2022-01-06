The state has over 6,000 COVID hospitalizations.Recorded 28,000 additional cases | Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surged to more than 6,000 on Wednesday for the first time in almost a year, and the State Department registered a record number of new cases for the fifth time in eight days.

State health officials recorded 28,018 new cases on Wednesday, breaking the 24,850 record set on Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, at least 20,000 cases have occurred four times in the last six days. The eight highest daily increases in the case of a pandemic were in the last eight days.

Hospitalizations for coronavirus continued to surge in 211 patients admitted with COVID symptoms throughout Pennsylvania. At least 100 new patients were hospitalized for four consecutive days. As of noon Wednesday, 6,187 patients were admitted to Pennsylvania hospitals, and for the first time since January 9, 2021, more than 6,000 were admitted to state-wide facilities.

There were more than 100,000 cases in the five days of 2022. So far, there are 111,058 cases, and since the pandemic began in early 2020, January 2022 is already the ninth most common case in a month. A record 299,504 cases were recorded in Pennsylvania last month. ..

Across the state, there were an additional 143 deaths associated with the coronavirus, including one in Snyder County. Since the first deaths were recorded on March 18, 2020, more than 100 people have died across the state and more than 37,000 have been pushed up across the state for the second consecutive day.

Valley recorded 311 new infections on Wednesday, with at least 100 new cases for 9 consecutive days, reaching that mark for the 31st time since December 1. For the first time since December 23, 2020, there were more than 300 local cases in one day. The number of cases so far in January is 976.

There were 163 new infections in Northumberland County, 55 in Snyder County, 53 in Union and 40 in Montur.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all 67 counties in Pennsylvania continued to have high community infections of the disease on Wednesday. Forest County, northwestern Pennsylvania, reports high infection rates for moderate or significant days.

Nationally, 96.43% of counties show high levels of infection, an increase of more than 11% since the last update of the data. The CDC reports that 0.96 percent (only 31 counties nationwide) are low. All 50 states have high levels of community infection.

According to the CDC, 74.13% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, anyone who has been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated.

hospitalization

According to DOH’s data report on Wednesday, 6,187 patients were hospitalized throughout the state for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 211 from Tuesday. State-wide COVID hospitalizations have increased by 1,828 since December 27.

The number of patients treated with severe symptoms also increased, with the intensive care unit (ICU) decreasing by 5 from Tuesday and 631 breathing on ventilators.

206 patients were hospitalized locally, an increase of 7 from Tuesday.

There were an increase of 7 patients in Danville’s Gaisinger, 132 patients, Gaijinger Shamokin 19 patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital 55 patients. Gaisinger’s main campus in Danville had 47 patients (up to 5) in the ICU and 29 patients on the ventilator. There were 6 Shamokins in the ICU.

At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU (up 1 from Tuesday) and 4 on ventilator. The hospital reports that 47 out of 55 hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated, 9 out of 10 in the ICU, and 3 out of 4 treated on ventilator.

Prisons, state facilities

The number of active cases at USP-Allenwood dropped sharply on Wednesday, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons added cases of 15 new prisoners at nearby USP-Lewisberg.

As of Wednesday, BOP reported the case of 27 prisoners and one employee in Lewisberg. Allenwood has seen a decrease of 80 from Tuesday, with one prisoner case in low security units, 13 in medium security facilities, and 13 in USP-Allenwood. There are two staff cases in the low security unit and USP-Allenwood.

According to the State Corrections Bureau (DOC), there were three prisoner cases and ten staff cases at a state correctional facility in Coal Township. Throughout the state, there were 151 inmates (up 3) and 327 staff cases, an increase of 24 from Tuesday.

According to the Department of State, the Serins Grove State Center has 12 staff cases and less than 5 client cases, the Danville State Hospital has less than 5 staff cases, and the North Central Secure Treatment Unit has no cases. was. Of Human Services (DHS). DHS will not report case numbers less than 5 to avoid personal identification. All COVID infection data at the state facility were the same as those reported on Saturday.