Cruise industry issues temporary and voluntary outage in Brazil





As the pandemic continues to grow, the cruise industry has voluntarily suspended its activities in Brazil to seek coordination with authorities on the COVID protocol. The outage will continue until January 21st. The Brazilian Maritime Cruises Association (CLIA Brazil) announced on Monday that new departures from Brazilian ports will be immediately suspended and the current voyage will be able to complete the planned itinerary. “It was questioned when the cruise industry’s robust health and safety protocol, developed in collaboration with the appropriate authorities and proven to be effective, should be retained as a model for others. I am very concerned about being there, “said CLIA in Brazil. CLIA Brazil’s announcement came the day after Brazil’s National Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, said in a Sunday notice: Advice against cruise trips, According to the USA TODAY translation of the statement.and Dec 31st Statement, Anvisa advised the Ministry of Health to issue a cruise suspension in light of the increasing number of COVID cases. ► CDC monitors 94 cruise ships for COVID:Here’s how to check if a ship is on the list: ► It comes down to a personal choice:Do I need to cancel my cruise due to a surge in COVID? Monday, ambisa Reported in another statement, Between November 1st and January 3rd, 829 COVIDs occurred between the crew and passengers sailing on five vessels operating in Brazil. According to Ambiza, it rose 25 times on the 26th and January 3rd. In the last 28 days, Brazil has reported 165,021 COVIDs, according to Johns Hopkins data. And last week, the country reported 68,982 COVID cases. Carnival Corporation’s lines MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises are the only CLIA member cruise lines currently operating in the country, Bari Golin-Blaugrund, vice president of strategic communications at CLIA, told USA TODAY. “In the last few weeks, the two affected cruise companies and their guests have experienced a series of situations that directly affect the operation of the ship, making cruise continuity unrealistic at this time,” CLIA Brazil said. Said in a statement on Monday. “The disruption of business did not take into account the effectiveness of the industry’s protocol, resulting in significant inconvenience to guests who were looking forward to a vacation at sea under the health and safety protocol.” During the suspension until mid-January, CLIA will work with government authorities, states, local governments, and Anvisa to seek coordination on the “interpretation and application of the Occupational Safety and Health Protocol” approved last November. is. CLIA Brazil has begun discussions with local governments and the Ministry of Health, Tourism, Municipal Housing, Infrastructure and Amvisa to discuss “unresolved issues” regarding the application of current cruising regulations. Contribution: Luciana Lopez

