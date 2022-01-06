Test sites say it detected the first LA Furlona incident – ​​NBC Los Angeles

What you need to know The term “flurona” was coined to indicate the simultaneous presence of both influenza and coronavirus, and does not indicate a definite illness.

According to Brentwood’s COVID test site, children returning from a family trip to Mexico tested positive for both influenza and coronavirus.

Health officials warned that both influenza and coronavirus could be transmitted at the same time and recommended that people be vaccinated with both.

The COVID testing site states that it has detected a case of “flulona,” a coinfection of influenza and coronavirus, in Los Angeles County.

The incident was detected four days ago at a Brentwood test site near the Getty Center. After returning from a trip to Mexico, the child was positive for both the flu and the coronavirus, according to the test company.

“It was a family from Mexico, from Cabo San Lucas,” said Steve Farsam of the 911 COVID test. “Some very mild symptoms can be easily confused with most sinusitis.”

The LA County Public Health Service said this was the first widely published incident in LA County, but health officials have seen it before and are likely to become more common. ing.

Health officials warned that both influenza and coronavirus could be transmitted at the same time and recommended that people be vaccinated with both. Therefore, the two illnesses are not new, but the term “Flurona” was coined to indicate that both respiratory illnesses are present at the same time, not a definite illness.

Children who tested positive were tested with a cotton swab at the Brentwood site for both influenza and coronavirus.

Influenza and COVID-19 will be epidemic in the community this winter Throughout Los Angeles County, the Department of Health said. Both can cause serious illness and death.

“Co-infection with multiple respiratory viruses is very common and there is no reason to expect SARS-CoV-2 to be an exception to this rule,” the Los Angeles County Health Department said in a statement. “We have seen the results of the SARS-CoV-2 and influenza multiple tests, which were positive for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2.”

The best way to prevent co-infection with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 is to vaccinate with both influenza and COVID-19. Both of these are very effective and can be administered at the same time. Los Angeles County Public Health Service

It’s hard to say how many cases there are in Los Angeles County, as the Department of Health does not track such co-infections.

“The best way to prevent co-infection of influenza and SARS-CoV-2 is to vaccinate both influenza and COVID-19. Both are very effective and can be given at the same time. “The Ministry of Health said. That statement.

Influenza and coronavirus can cause similar symptoms such as fever, cough, malaise, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea, and muscle and body aches. Both influenza and COVID can be fatal. People with underlying health are at higher risk.

Viruses are transmitted as well — droplets and aerosols spread through coughing, sneezing, talking, singing, and breathing.

The department said several LA County COVID test sites are already testing influenza A & B.

There is al in the countyHere are some frequently asked questions For more information on “Furrona”.

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County surged well over the 2,000 mark on Tuesday amid a surge in infectious diseases, where the daily number of cases has skyrocketed over the past two weeks.

According to state statistics, as of Tuesday, the county hospital had 2,240 COVID-positive patients, up from 1,994 on Monday. Of those patients, 303 were being treated in the intensive care unit. This is an increase from 278 the day before.

Blockades, closures, and masking helped limit the spread of influenza in 2020. However, more cases of influenza could be seen in 2021, says Dr. Alock Patel of Stanford Children’s Health. Analyze the reason.

The number of hospitalizations is the highest since February last year, in the midst of a surge in COVID in the winter. Due to the increasing number of patients, on Monday the County Public Health Service urged residents to avoid visiting the hospital’s emergency room unless urgent emergency treatment was needed.

However, the increase in patient numbers has led to concerns about the stability of the hospital system, and authorities are accelerating hospital patient capacity due to staffing issues, such as last winter when the number of COVID-positive patients exceeded 8,000. It states that its ability to expand to is limited.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, claimed on Tuesday that people receiving COVID treatment in the intensive care unit were overwhelmingly unvaccinated. She opposes statistics and shows that even if vaccinated people are likely to get infected, they are much less likely to get a serious illness.

According to the county, during the week of December 15-28, unvaccinated people were 21 times more likely to be infected with the ICU than vaccinated people.

In a statement, Feller said, “We have confirmed that the vaccine is working as intended despite the proliferation of infections, which protects people from serious illnesses caused by COVID. “. Eligible residents who have already been vaccinated at least once-about 2 million people who have not yet been vaccinated will be provided with time to receive additional information on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. I want to talk to you. ..

“Choosing not to take the vaccine during this explosive winter surge is very dangerous. Many people infected with COVID in the hospital intensive care unit have not been vaccinated and are tragic. The point is that some of these individuals cannot survive, “she said.

Editor’s Note: The LA County Public Health Service also states that this is not the first case of “influenza” and is not tracking or investigating individual cases of influenza...