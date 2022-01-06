Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can succumb to natural products

When we humans developed antibiotics, we escalated an evolutionary war with bacteria. And now the bacteria seem to be winning. They develop resistance to all of our antibiotics, and even colistin, an antibiotic that has long been used as an important last choice. But if you learn how bacteria are waging an evolutionary war with each other, you may be able to counter the bacteria’s counterattack. After all, bacteria have long exchanged blows with each other for much longer than they have countered our antibiotics.

Bacterial or natural antibiotics can irritate new human-administered antibiotics. This possibility is being investigated by scientists at Rockefeller University. They have analyzed bacterial genome sequences to identify antibiotic homologues (alternative versions of natural product antibiotics). By relying on homologues, antibiotic-secreting bacteria can maintain hostility to enemy bacteria. New homologues can avoid antibiotic resistance that neutralizes old homologues.

Rockefeller scientists, led by Dr. Sean F. Brady, have the latest findings. Nature, In the article (“”Naturally inspired antibiotics targeting multidrug-resistant pathogensThis article proposes a solution to the resistance that bacteria have developed to colistin. Much of this resistance is due to a gene called mcr-1, which helps bacteria avoid the toxicity of colistin.

“Bioinformatics analysis of the sequenced bacterial genome identified biosynthetic gene clusters that were predicted to encode structurally distinct homologues of colistin,” the author writes. “Chemical synthesis of this structure produced macolacin active against gram-negative pathogens expressing mcr-1 and essentially resistant pathogens with a chromosome-encoded phosphoethanolamine transferase gene. “

In animal studies, macolacin was extremely potent against dangerous opportunistic pathogens such as: Acinetobacter baumannii, The most common cause of infection in the medical setting. Therefore, macolacin is a future antibiotic and may point to a new class of antibiotics to combat strains that do not respond to other therapies.

Brady, Professor Ebnin of Rockefeller, said:

Colistin has long been used extensively in the livestock industry and more recently in clinics. Colistin resistance spreads rapidly. This is because mcr-1 is on the plasmid. A plasmid is not part of the bulk bacterial genome, but a ring of DNA that can easily move from cell to cell. “Jumping from one bacterial strain to another, or from one patient’s infection to another,” said Dr. Zongqiang Wang, a postdoc in Brady’s lab.

Wang and his colleagues wondered if there were any natural compounds that could be used to fight colistin-resistant strains. In nature, bacteria are constantly competing for resources and developing new strategies to stop adjacent strains. In fact, colistin itself is produced by soil bacteria to eliminate competitors. If the rival resists the attack by picking up mcr-1, the first microorganism may then acquire a new mutation and launch a new version of colistin that can kill the mcr-1 bacterium.

The Rockefeller team used an innovative approach that circumvented the limitations of traditional methods for the discovery of antibiotics. Instead of growing bacteria in the lab and looking for the compounds they produce, researchers looked for the corresponding genes in the bacterial DNA.

Sifting over 10,000 bacterial genomes found 35 groups of genes that were predicted to produce colistin-like structures. One group seemed particularly interesting because it contained genes that were sufficiently different from the genes that produced colistin, suggesting that they would produce functionally different versions of the drug.

By further analyzing these genes, researchers were able to predict the structure of this new molecule, a molecule named macolacin. Researchers then chemically synthesized a never-before-seen relative of colistin to produce a new compound without the need to extract it from a natural source.

Laboratory experiments have shown that macolacin is potent against several types of colistin-resistant strains, including intrinsically resistant. Neisseria gonorrhea, Pathogens classified as the highest level of threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Colistin, on the other hand, appeared to be completely inactive against this bacterium.

Scientists then tested the new drug in mice infected with another colistin-resistant strain, broad-spectrum drug resistance (XDR). A. Baumani.. Mice that received optimized macolacin injection completely cleared the infection in 24 hours, whereas mice treated with colistin or placebo retained at least the same amount of bacteria that was present at the time of initial infection. rice field.

“Our findings suggest that macolacin could develop into a drug that develops against some of the most troublesome multidrug-resistant pathogens,” Brady said.

In another study, Brady’s lab used a similar method to investigate a different class of antibiotics called menaquinone-binding antibiotics (MBA). In the article (“Identification of structurally diverse menaquinone-binding antibiotics with in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens”) Recently released Nature microbiology, Researchers have shown that in mice, the new MBA they identified is effective against methicillin resistance. Staphylococcus aureus, Another cause of dangerous infections in the medical field.

Wang added that the evolutionary genomic mining method used to discover macolacin can also be applied to other drug resistance problems. “In principle, new variants of known antibiotics that have been disabled by drug-resistant strains can be searched for in the bacterial DNA,” he explained.