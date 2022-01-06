COVID deaths in the Sudbury region increase to 48

The health unit is also reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the service area.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the 48th COVID-related death in the service area on Wednesday.

According to data posted on the health unit website, the deceased lived in the Manitoulin district.

This is the second COVID-related death reported in the Manitoulin District since the start of the pandemic, which began almost two years ago. No other information is provided.

The Health Unit also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19, including 61 in the Sudbury district, 16 in the Sudbury district and 10 in the Manitoulin district.

Seven of the new cases were intimate contact with confirmed cases, seven had no known epidemiological association, and 13 had an outbreak.

Estimated exposure status in 31 cases is still under investigation, and contact tracking information in 29 cases is missing or untraceable.

“Confirmed cases underestimate the true number of COVID-19 in Sudbury and the district. This is increasingly limiting access to PCR tests and a positive rapid antigen test is public health. Asymptomatic infections may not require testing, given that they have not been reported to, “the health unit said on its website.

Public health has also reported 88 resolved cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,183 active cases of COVID-19 in the Health Unit’s service area, of which 1,026 are in Greater Sudbury, 99 are in the Sudbury District, and 58 are in the Manitoulin District.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health unit has reported 6,368 cases and 48 COVID-related deaths.