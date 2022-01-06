COVID deaths in the Sudbury region increase to 48

Article content
Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported the 48th COVID-related death in the service area on Wednesday.
The health unit is also reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the service area.
According to data posted on the health unit website, the deceased lived in the Manitoulin district.
This is the second COVID-related death reported in the Manitoulin District since the start of the pandemic, which began almost two years ago. No other information is provided.
The Health Unit also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19, including 61 in the Sudbury district, 16 in the Sudbury district and 10 in the Manitoulin district.
Seven of the new cases were intimate contact with confirmed cases, seven had no known epidemiological association, and 13 had an outbreak.
Estimated exposure status in 31 cases is still under investigation, and contact tracking information in 29 cases is missing or untraceable.
“Confirmed cases underestimate the true number of COVID-19 in Sudbury and the district. This is increasingly limiting access to PCR tests and a positive rapid antigen test is public health. Asymptomatic infections may not require testing, given that they have not been reported to, “the health unit said on its website.
Public health has also reported 88 resolved cases in the last 24 hours.
Currently, there are 1,183 active cases of COVID-19 in the Health Unit’s service area, of which 1,026 are in Greater Sudbury, 99 are in the Sudbury District, and 58 are in the Manitoulin District.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health unit has reported 6,368 cases and 48 COVID-related deaths.
Public Health recently reported the outbreak of two new COVID-19s at the Elizabeth Center and Extended Care York on the 6th floor.
The health unit is currently monitoring the outbreak of six active COVID-19s in the service area. Five of them are in retirement homes or long-term care facilities, and one is in Health Sciences North (HSN) on the 4th floor of the South Tower.
HSN reports 22 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, including 3 in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Eleven hospitalized patients have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results. Another 10 patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 are no longer positive, but are hospitalized.
There are no updated COVID-19 test counts available on January 5th.
In collaboration with First Nations and primary care providers, public health received 61,014 boosters plus 376,375 COVID-19 vaccines.
According to data posted on the Health Unit website, 34.8 percent of residents over the age of 18 have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination rates for each age group in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are as follows:
– 86.2% of residents over the age of 5 receive the first dose.
– 80.3% of residents over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.
– 89.6% of residents over the age of 12 receive the first dose.
– 86.7% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
According to the Health Unit, 82.4% of the total population in the Sudbury region are first dosed and 76.7% are fully vaccinated.
For more information, please visit www.phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data.
Ontario reported 2,081 inpatients with COVID-19 and 288 patients in the intensive care unit.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 202 people receiving intensive care were either unvaccinated or the status of vaccination was unknown, and 86 were fully vaccinated.
The state reported 14 new deaths from the virus.
There were 11,582 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, but the Ontario Public Health Service says the actual number is probably high because policy changes have made access to the tests difficult.
This figure was released when the state enforced new public health restrictions.
Currently, students are studying remotely, businesses such as restaurants and gyms need to be near indoor services, and hospitals are suspending non-urgent surgery.
– Use Canadian Press files
