Montgomery County leaders hold a virtual press conference as cases of coronavirus increase

NORRISTOWN — Due to the ever-increasing number of cases of COVID-19, health officials in Montgomery County held a virtual press conference Wednesday morning.

As of 4:50 pm on Monday, in Montgomery County COVID-19 Data Hub From December 31st to January 3rd, 2021, 5,518 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Five were from the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville and 166 were from a local care facility. No deaths were recorded during that period.

According to the report, 1,044 cases were detected just a few days before December 28, 2021 to December 29, 2021. County COVID-19 database..

A total of 93,167 COVID-19 cases and 1,457 deaths have been recorded since the first detection of a new coronavirus case in Montgomery County on March 7, 2020. County online resource dashboard..

Dr. Val Arkuche of the Montgomery County Commission said in a briefing Wednesday morning that the county reported a positive rate of 19.41 percent as of December 30, 2021. According to a county spokesperson.

“We all wanted this pandemic to be somewhere else now, but in reality the virus is tenacious,” Arkoosh said. “Without a fight, it won’t fade. But guided by science and data, we have a lot of fights left, and there are many tools we can use to defeat this.”

Omicron in Montgomery County

Observing an increase in cases of COVID-19, public health officials are working to combat the latest variant of the pandemic, Omicron.

“We are doing everything we have done since the first day of this pandemic following science and data,” said Arkoosh. Interview with Media News Group last month..

According to the Omicron variant, it was first reported from South Africa in late November. World Health Organization.. Since then, it has spread to multiple countries around the world, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Witpan Township Female in her 20s It was identified on December 17, 2021 as the first patient infected with an Omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

“So, of course, we were watching what happened in South Africa, which is why it works under the assumption that this is a variant of Omicron that fuels most of these cases. Is part of, “said Arkuche. “This is an unprecedented rapid increase in cases, and no other variant has caused this, so I thought it would probably come, but it was certainly fast and hard.”

The latest variant is configured 95.4 percent of US cases, According to the data from the CDC.

“There are some national modelings that suggest that this particular wave is likely to peak next week or near two weeks. We just have to look,” Arkoosh said. rice field. “I know this virus has surprised us before, but I hope it will peak and begin to decline within the next two weeks.”

Authorities last held a press conference on the ongoing public health crisis on August 16, 2021. County Public Health Service administrator Christina Miller and medical director Dr. Richard Lorraine spoke to media members on a myriad of subjects from hospitalization to testing.

Arkoosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.. Fully vaccinated, she said in a statement that she was experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

Availability testing at Montco

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increased, Miller found a significant increase in examinations at clinics in the counties of Ardmore, Green Lane, Norristown, Pottstown, and Willow Grove.

According to Miller, more than 18,000 tests were conducted in December, “more than double the amount done in November.”

“By the end of the month, we had an average of 1,200 tests per day,” Miller said. “The county-wide face-to-face exam resources are tense because they are nationwide, and it is now just as difficult to secure home exams.”

“So we’re doing everything we can to increase capacity rapidly, but it’s correct to say that the county meets all the available appointments, especially last week and this week. “Arkoosh said.

“Therefore, as a result, anyone who can plan ahead … () see if you can get the test via email, perhaps one of the online resources, and put that particular test elsewhere. It is advisable to be able to receive it at, and it is necessary because you have symptoms or need that test on a particular day to return to work or school. Release the test for someone in the county to do, “she continued.

“From next week, we plan to add more than 6,000 bookings through the testing site during January and more than 1,500 bookings each week,” Miller added, adding that health authorities are “working to expand testing capabilities.” I added.

People can expect to get a positive test result by email, but Miller recognizes the difficulties surrounding the next step in the procedure.

“When it comes to contact tracing, the volume is very high,” she said. “The volume is very high and we prioritize specific populations for contact tracing, usually children, the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, or where there are clusters or outbreaks.”

“Currently, due to the large number of cases, if an antigen test is positive at home, it is very helpful to contact someone who was in close contact two days ago. When symptoms begin. Or if you have no symptoms, let us know from the day you test that your test is positive, “Arkoosh said. “And, just in case, a” close contact “is someone who has been within 6 feet for at least a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. “

Increasing hospitalization

For hospitalization, 513 patients are currently in the Montgomery County Medical Facility at COVID-19.According to, 32 people are using ventilators County COVID-19 online database..

“Our hospital remains busy due to the overall increase in patient numbers,” Wang said.

Arkoosh emphasized that people “should use primary care providers and emergency care centers unless they have true emergency care.”

Wang said he should not go to the emergency room to be tested for COVID-19.

In addition, Arkoosh said health officials were in contact with hospitals throughout the county during the pandemic.

“They are pretty full,” she said. “This is a combination of the fact that patients with COVID, patients with other medical conditions, and front-line workers are exhausted and have lost some of their staff.”

“The staff have retired and retired. This wasn’t a particularly easy time to hire new staff, so we continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination,” continues Arkoosh. “One of the reasons for getting vaccinated is not only to protect your own health, but also to help reduce the pressure on our hospital.”

Authorities emphasize vaccination

To that end, Arkoosh said that about 90% of Montgomery County residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

In Montgomery County, 508,011 inhabitants have been fully vaccinated and 126,583 inhabitants have been partially vaccinated. Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.. In addition, since August 13, 2021, 179,060 inhabitants have received additional doses.

Montgomery County has four COVID-19 vaccine clinics in King of Prasha, Norristown, Pottstown and Willow Grove.Business hours and types of vaccines offered can be found at montcopa.org/covid-19vaccine..

Lorraine added that additional locations for obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine, such as pharmacies and clinics, are at: Vaccine.gov..

A series of detailed and previously recorded COVID-19 City Halls are located at: montcopa.org/covid-19, Lorraine said.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated,” says Arkoosh. “It’s time. In honor of all these frontline workers, the bare minimum you can do to protect our hospital, your family, and your friends. If you need a booster, get a booster give me.”

Arkoosh encouraged residents to follow additional mitigation measures, such as wearing masks indoors. She also encouraged people to “smaller meetings, limit them to vaccinated individuals, and hold them outdoors if possible.”

“Let’s continue to work together and do everything we can to make this wave the last wave,” she said.