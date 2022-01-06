Omicron’s concerns have spurred Alberta parents to book a second early dose for their children

A second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to young children earlier than officially recommended by some Alberta parents, as concerns about Omicron Mount and due to school reopening on Monday. Some people have chosen to do.

Pfizer’s pediatric formulation is approved in Canada at 3-week intervals, but state and national immune advisory boards recommend waiting at least 8 weeks before giving a second injection to children aged 5-11 years. doing.

Issued by NACI That guidance In November, before the surge due to Omicron, “new evidence for adults is that longer intervals between the first and second doses result in stronger immune responses, higher vaccines, compared to shorter intervals. This suggests that it is an expected efficacy that is expected to last longer than stated that it landed at 8-week intervals and is associated with a reduced risk of myocarditis and / or pericarditis in adolescents and young adults. It may be. “

Alberta Health Services had rebooked reservations made more than eight weeks ago, but that practice has been suspended. And now, many parents in Alberta weigh the benefits and risks of getting a second dose of their child early.

“I’m not very happy with their return to school,” said Calgary’s mother, Brefney Kraytner, who was struggling to make a decision.

She vaccinated her two youngest children, ages 5 and 9, as soon as she qualified in late November. Under Alberta’s guidance, they are not supposed to take a second dose until later this month.

“I’m very worried that they’ll be infected with COVID and not fully vaccinated,” he said, hours before taking the youngest children to a second vaccination on Tuesday. Kreitner said three weeks earlier than the official recommendation. ..

Kreitner hopes that this will provide better protection when the children return to school.

This is Breffney Kreitner’s 9-year-old daughter, who took her second dose on Tuesday, three weeks earlier than officially recommended. Experts say the shots should be eight weeks apart. (Submitted by Breffney Kreitner)

“Difficult decision”

Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, a Calgary emergency medical doctor who also teaches at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, said:

“It’s an absolutely difficult decision and it should be. And it’s okay. It’s okay to suffer about it because you want to do your best for your child. And unfortunately we’re ours. There are some blind spots in knowledge. “

Dr. Raj Bhardwaj, an emergency medical doctor in Calgary, says he hears from many parents who choose to shorten the interval between the first and second doses of their child. (Raj Bhardwaj)

Bhardwaj said there is still uncertainty about the potential risks and benefits of shortening intervals.

“I think the reward is that the immunity improves faster. This is important for Omicron, and that immunity may not last as long as if you split the dose over a longer period of time. “

He said it could be beneficial to give children a second injection earlier, as the number of cases of Omicron is soaring that children are likely to receive a third dose. However, if their immunity weakens quickly, it hopes that the infection rate will decrease and come when a third dose is at hand.

“It’s gambling, but I’ve heard that many patients have decided to take it.”

According to Dr. Daniel Greggson, an infectious disease specialist and medical microbiologist at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine, the pediatric vaccine trial was conducted with a three-week interval between doses.

“The evidence we have in adults is that extending the interval to more than 6 weeks yields better levels of antibody and immune response than those obtained at shorter intervals, but for 3 weeks. Intervals were effective in the following ways: reducing COVID infections in children aged 5 to 11 years, “he said.

According to the Alberta Health website, more than 15,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the state are currently taking two doses.

“Given what’s happening in the country, it’s not unreasonable to go fast,” Gregson said.

“If we were back here in Alberta in November, we would probably wait. But that’s not where we are today …. Omicron changed this recommendation. Vaccines aren’t exploding. I understood that and it was approved in Canada a while ago. I was able to control the spread in the school quite well. “

Gregson said Alberta provided a second dose to health care workers after a short period early in the pandemic.

“Last year I went with a healthcare professional four weeks ago, but given the current situation, I don’t think it’s a big mistake to shorten it a bit.”

Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief health doctor, said at a press conference Tuesday that he was monitoring the latest guidance from NACI and spoke with counterparts in other states.

However, Alberta is waiting every eight weeks.

“Ultimately, we can say that the general recommendation that protection is important not only now but also in the long run continues, so we continue to recommend an interval of 8 weeks. And … that’s me. It was decided. I made it for my own children, “she said.

In an email to CBC News, a government spokesperson said parents could book shorter intervals through AHS if their child had a weakened immune system or if a second dose was needed for the trip. rice field.

The state also confirmed that AHS no longer rebooks appointments if parents wish to give a second dose earlier “after hearing about the benefits of longer intervals”.

Timing is decided on a case-by-case basis, spokesman Christa Juvinville said in an email.

“Current evidence suggests that longer 8-week intervals between doses may increase vaccine efficacy and reduce the risk of adverse events. In line with NACI recommendations. We will continue our approach, but we will continue to monitor the evidence. We recommend that you change this interval as needed. “