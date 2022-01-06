Cook County Morgue deploys trailers to create a place for the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 victims

As Illinois sets daily records of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, authorities are making room for more bodies in anticipation of a surge in viral deaths.

Cook County Medical Inspector’s Office deploys trailer to hospital on Wednesday to treat the most COVID patients ever seen, authorities “to help decompress morgues as needed” Announced that it has begun.

The trailer has already been sent by Cook County Emergency Management and Regional Security to Oak Lawn’s Christ Medical Center, Northwest Side’s Resurrection Medical Center, and Harvey’s Ingalls Memorial Hospital, county spokesman Natalia de Levyany said. rice field.

Holy Kurosu Hospital around the market park has a trailer since June. One was parked outside the county’s near westside morgue during the pandemic, while the other was delivered Wednesday.

Ominous measures were taken as the county confirmed the 13,000th coronavirus death of a pandemic, including 254 people last week. This is the worst victim of the week since the vaccine was widely introduced.

Cook County records the latest 1000 COVID deaths for only six weeks, compared to the three and a half months that passed between 11,000 and 12,000 deaths in the county. It didn’t take.

But the tragic rise is not limited to Chicago. The virus has killed an average of 60 Illinois lives each day over the past week. This percentage doubled in a month, the highest since 2021 Groundhog Day.

Not as bad as mid-December 2020, when the state killed an average of more than 140 people a day.

However, experts consider COVID-19 deaths to be a “indicator of delay” in the pandemic, as it takes weeks to rise after a surge in cases and hospitalizations. These numbers are at record highs across the state and there are no signs of a slowdown.

Illinois set a pandemic record on Wednesday with 32,279 new COVID-19 cases as Omicron variants and unvaccinated residents expanded hospitals to the limit throughout the state.

According to the Illinois Public Health Service, the recent record highs were nearly twice the height of the state’s previous coronavirus apex, surpassing 17,608 cases on November 5, 2020.

New COVID-19 daily deaths Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service

Over the past week, the state has recorded an average of more than 25,000 cases per day, which does not include home exams. This is about the same as the daily positive population of Melrose Park in the suburbs.

Setting yet another record, the hospital was treating 6,842 patients across Illinois on Tuesday night. According to public health authorities, more than 90% of new hospitalizations are unvaccinated residents.

Over 1,100 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit. Intensive care units are 91% full in the state, but are growing even thinner in some areas. 6 ICU beds were available All in Will County and Kankakee County..

Authorities are calling on more residents to be vaccinated and encouraged to ease the burden on hospitals. Omicron has caused more breakthrough cases, but less than one-tenth of fully vaccinated Illinois have been admitted to hospitals with COVID.

About 23% of residents over the age of 5 have not been shot yet.

The virus claims that at least 28,156 Illinois have been alive in the last 22 months. It kills about 43 people a day across the pandemic.

Cook County accounts for almost half of the state’s tolls, and Chicago accounts for almost half of the county’s tolls. According to coroners, about 80% of the victims in the Chicago area were over 60 years old.

Vaccines are provided free of charge at pharmacies nationwide, and vaccination reservations at home are also provided free of charge in the city. For more information, please visit: chicago.gov/covidvax Or call (312) 746-4835.