Brazil stops lacking demanding scripts to vaccinate children





Brazilian health officials have announced that vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 will begin in January without a prescription request from a doctor previously signaled by the government.

Brasília, Brazil-Vaccination of Brazilian children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January without a prescription request from a doctor previously signaled by the government. health The ministry announced on Wednesday. Government guidelines are health Regulators have approved the use of Pfizer’s children’s shots, causing a backlash from anyone but President Jair Bolsonaro. After questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine last year and refusing to vaccinate, the president has been in a position to oppose vaccines for children in recent weeks and warn of possible side effects. A study published by US health authorities in late December confirmed that serious side effects of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years were rare. The results are based on approximately 8 million doses given to adolescents in this age group. Inspired by Bolsonaro, his Ministry of Health published an online survey on this issue last month. Some of the president’s supporters are actively working on messaging apps that try to put pressure on people to shake results. They failed: the majority of the nearly 100,000 participants in the survey opposed the need for a doctor’s script, health ministry officials said at a hearing on Tuesday without providing figures. Minister Queiroga also did not reveal what percentage of respondents opposed the prescription, he told reporters on Wednesday. “Public consultations were held on prescriptions. We listened to the opinions of society and experts,” Queiroga said. “It’s not a backtrack. It’s part of the decision-making process. Recommendations have been made.” Other countries such as the United States, Germany, France, Argentina and Chile have already vaccinated children. It was unclear whether the Brazilian Ministry of Health could require children to get a prescription for vaccination. Most Brazilian state health offices have publicly stated that they oppose such orders. The ministry has stopped issuing such directives, but officials responsible for the fight against COVID-19 have said parents should still seek medical opinion. “It is essential for parents to consult a doctor. Why? Children in this age group are growing and we are having some negative effects. At this age, care should be much greater.” Said official Rosana Late. The announcement was made the day after a small protest against vaccination of children outside the Pan-American Health Organization office in the capital Brasília, where the children had a sign stating “I’m not a Guinea pig”. rice field. Internally, members of the medical community and experts participated in government-sponsored hearings to discuss this issue, most of which enhanced vaccine safety. “Vaccines are not ,” said Marjorie Darsin, director of Pfizer in Brazil, several times. Bolsonaro characterizes vaccination as a matter of personal choice, not a means of securing the public interest. He mistakenly and repeatedly claims that he is immune to the virus because he was already infected with the virus in 2020. At least 16 of the 22 ministers have been vaccinated with the children and wives of politicians. Bolsonaro said he would not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter. Last month, he named and published a civil servant who approved Pfizer Shots for children, urging unions representing workers in health agencies to raise concerns about online abuse and even physical attacks. Said that he did. In Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, a group of people demonstrated in favor of vaccination of children. The two boys put up the following signs. Vaccines are safe! Vaccine Yes! “

