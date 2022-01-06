Two new COVID-19 deaths reported for two consecutive days in the Waterloo region





Waterloo Public Health has been held for two consecutive days with two local residents COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) I’m dead. This brings the region to 317 deaths, including the previous four deaths in January this year. read more:

Online learning, business closures, restrictions and reductions in surgery begin again in Ontario Global News has contacted Waterloo Public Health for more information on the latest victims. Currently, 61 people in regional hospitals suffer from COVID-19, including 6 patients in need of intensive care. This is an additional 10 patients than those reported 24 hours ago. Authorities also announced another 655 positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 28,846. The story continues below the ad















1:27

COVID-19: Canada does not change the definition of “fully vaccinated” Tam says





COVID-19: Canada does not change the definition of “fully vaccinated” Tam says

An additional 482 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved to 24,313. Trend story Life with Omicron and COVID: Why New Variants Change Timeline

Ontario reports 2,081 and 11,582 new cases of COVID infection in hospitals This means that there are currently 4,025 active cases from 3,864 on Tuesday. There are currently 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region after a new one was declared at the Forest Heights Levelera care facility Kitchener, the ground floor of Grand River Hospital, Unit 700 of St Mary’s General Hospital. The other was declared at Grand Deliver Hospital. Freeport Campus. On the other side of the string, 1,108,998 COVID-19 vaccinations are taking place in the area, 6,881 more than reported on Tuesday. Most of them were the third vaccinated because 170,905 inhabitants were vaccinated 6,112 times more than Tuesday. The story continues below the ad read more:

Ontario reports 2,081 and 11,582 new cases of COVID infection in hospitals Elsewhere, Ontario reported 11,582 COVID cases due to the continued surge in hospitalizations. The total number of state proceedings is currently 828,032. By region, 2,524 were recorded in Toronto, 1,435 in Peel, 1,294 in York, and 699 in Durham. All other local public health units reported less than 600 new cases in state reports. Ontario reported 2,081 patients (up 791 from the previous day) in the COVID-19 ward and 288 patients (up 22) in the intensive care unit. Last Wednesday, there were 190 hospitalizations in the ICU, 726. Thirteen virus-related deaths were reported, including those under the age of 20, increasing the number of deaths in the state to 10,252. — Use Global News Gabby Rodrigues files See link »

