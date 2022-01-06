This time, hospitals in the United States where various types of COVID are rapidly increasing

Hospitals across the United States are feeling the wrath of the Omicron variant and are in a different mess than the previous spike in COVID-19.

This time, so many healthcare workers are sick of a rapidly expanding variant, so they are dealing with a serious staff shortage. Many people are appearing in the emergency room in the hope of being tested for COVID-19, putting additional strain on the system. And a surprising proportion of patients (two-thirds in some places) are positive during hospitalization for other reasons.

At the same time, hospitals say patients are not as ill as those who came during the last surge. Intensive care units are not full and ventilators are not needed as much as they used to be.

Nonetheless, pressure has urged hospitals to reduce non-emergency surgery and close wards, while National Guard has been dispatched to several states to assist medical centers and laboratory sites.

Approximately two years after the pandemic occurred, frustration and malaise among healthcare professionals are increasing.

“This is very tired. I say it very politely,” said Dr. Robert Glasgow of the University of Utah, where hundreds of workers are sick or isolated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 85,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19, just below the peak of delta surges of about 94,000 in early September. The highest ever in a pandemic was about 125,000 in January last year.

However, the number of hospitalizations does not give a complete picture. Some cases of official counts include COVID-19 infections that did not hospitalize the patient in the first place.

Dr. Fritz Francois, director of hospital operations at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said that about 65% of patients admitted to this system with COVID-19 have recently been admitted primarily for other purposes and accidentally infected with the virus. Said it turned out.

Over the past two weeks, three-quarters of 64 coronavirus-positive patients have been admitted with a primary diagnosis other than COVID-19 at two large Seattle hospitals.

Joanne Spetz, deputy director of research at the University of California, San Francisco Health Force Center, said the increase in such cases is both good and bad.

The lack of symptoms indicates that vaccines, boosters, and innate immunity from previous infections are working, she said. The bad news is that the numbers mean that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and that some percentage of those people will need to be hospitalized.

This week, 36% of California hospitals reported a serious staff shortage. And 40 percent expect such a shortage.

Some hospitals report a quarter of their staff for virus-related reasons, said Kiyomi Burchill, vice president of policy and leader of pandemic issues at the California Hospital Association.

Correspondingly, hospitals are looking to temporary staffing agencies or transferring patients.

Utah Health University plans to keep more than 50 beds open because there are not enough nurses. We are also changing the schedule of non-urgent surgery. In Florida, the hospital temporarily closed the maternity ward due to a shortage of staff.

In Alabama, where most of the population is unvaccinated, Birmingham’s UAB Health goes elsewhere for COVID-19 testing and minor symptoms, and people as if they were at home except in a true emergency. I made an urgent request to. The treatment room was so crowded that some patients had to be evaluated in the corridors and closets.

As of Monday, New York State had more than 10,000 people in COVID-19 hospitals, including 5,500 in New York City. This is most common in either cities or states since the disastrous spring of 2020.

However, New York City hospital officials reported that the situation was not dire. In general, patients are not as ill as they were then. Of the patients admitted to New York City, about 600 were in the ICU bed.

Dr. David Battinelli, Ph.D., in Northwell Health, New York’s largest hospital system, said:

Similarly, in Washington, the number of COVID-19 infected people using ventilators has increased over the past two weeks, but the proportion of patients requiring such equipment has decreased.

In South Carolina, with an unprecedented number of new cases and a surge in hospitalizations, Governor Henry McMaster focused on seemingly less serious variants, saying: Be calm. become happy. “

As the demand for COVID-19 testing across the United States is triggered by Omicron, New York City fire departments are asking people not to call ambulances just because they are having a hard time finding the test.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has announced new or expanded test sites in nine cities, keeping test seekers away from the ER. About 300 National Guard members have been dispatched to support these centers.

In Connecticut, many ER patients are in corridor beds, often with two shifts of nurses due to staff shortages, said Sherri Dayton, a nurse at the Backus Plainfield Emergency Care Center. Many emergency rooms have hours of waiting time, she said.

“We are drowning. We are exhausted,” Dayton said.

Doctors and nurses are complaining about burnout, and despite the ongoing record cases of COVID-19 every day, their neighbors feel that they are no longer treating the pandemic as a crisis.

“Because we didn’t have a vaccine before, we all worked together and gave all the support, but that support is slowly diminishing from the community and people seem to be moving forward without us.” Said Rachel Chamberlin, a nurse at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.

Edward Merrens, Chief Clinical Officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, said more than 85% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

Some patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU unit used a ventilator with a breathing tube in their throat. In one room, staff prepared for fear that it would be the last family visit for a dying patient.

One unvaccinated was Fred Rutherford, 55, from Claremont, New Hampshire. When he got sick, his son took him out of the house and took him to the hospital. There he needed a breathing tube for a while and was afraid he might die.

When he gets home, he promises to be vaccinated and tells others to do so.

“I thought it was probably immortal, I was tough,” Rutherford said from the hospital bed behind the window, and his voice quivered weakly.

But he added: “I will do everything I can to be the voice of those who do not understand that I have to be vaccinated. I have to do it to protect each other.”

Rodrique Ngowi, Michael Casey, Don Thompson, Associated Press. Casey reported from Boston and Thompson reported from Sacramento. New York City Associated Press writers Terry Tan and Bobby Calvin contributed to this report.

