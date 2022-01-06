Unidentified adverse events of 1 million COVID-19 vaccines

Claim: 1 million “COVID-vaccine injuries” reported in CDC database

As hundreds of thousands of Americans Positive daily COVID-19 test, Public health authorities Encourage booster shots To prevent the spread of highly contagious Omicron variants.

However, some people online doubt the safety of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Currently, the CDC database reports 1 million COVID vaccine injuries,” he said. January 3 heading WorldNetDaily, from the website Previously published False allegations regarding COVID-19..

According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, this article has accumulated about 1,500 interactions on Facebook within two days. Politicians such as Republican Rep. Michael Cloud and Republican Senator Ron Johnson, Also promoted Claims on social media..

The WorldNetDaily article refers to a genuine report of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a database maintained by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. However, that does not mean that the serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are widespread.

“We cannot assume that these reports were caused by the vaccine.” Daniel salmonThe director of the Vaccine Safety Institute at Johns Hopkins University said in an email.

VAERS reports unconfirmed

As USA TODAY Reported earlier, Reporting of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, commonly known as VAERS, Not a proof Widespread serious side effects or causes of death from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health agencies use VAERS as follows: National early warning system To detect potential safety issues with approved vaccines. Anyone, from doctors and nurses to parents and patients, can submit post-vaccination adverse event reports to the database.

VAERS report is unconfirmed, And CDC Say on that website This database is “not designed to determine if a vaccine has caused or has caused an adverse event.” If public health authorities detect a reporting pattern, they will carry out a follow-up to determine if the vaccine is the cause.

“I can get the COVID vaccine and my dog ​​will be attacked by a car. I can make that report and it will appear in the database,” Salmon said. “It does not mean that the dog was attacked by the car by receiving the COVID vaccine.”

Still, defenders of vaccine controversy Have used before Unidentified VAERS reports that it makes unfounded claims about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. The WorldNetDaily article is the latest example of that trend.

“The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, known as VAERS, reports that as of December 24, there were 21,002 COVID vaccine deaths and 110,609 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,000,227 COVID vaccine adverse events,” the article said. I am.

As proof, WorldNetDaily Quote OpenVAERS, “Posting publicly available CDC / FDA data for injuries reported after vaccination” website. USA TODAY analysis of VAERS data Review these numbers, including adverse event reports for all COVID-19 vaccines anywhere in the world.

However, searching for reported adverse events in the United States and its territory results in nearly 300,000 fewer.

“As of December 24, 2021, there were 709,085 reports of post-COVID-19 side effects in VAERS,” CDC spokesman Martha Sharan told USA TODAY in an email.

But, again, as WorldNetDaily claims, these reports alone do not provide evidence of “COVID vaccine injury” or “COVID vaccine death.”

CDC Say on that website “Serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare but can occur.” Authorities have indicated that it is due to the COVID-19 vaccine “abnormal or anticipatory death after immunization.” We didn’t detect any patterns that didn’t, “Sharan said.

The exception is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 9 confirmed deaths Due to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. CDC is recommended Pfizer for people over 18-shots from BioNTech and Moderna.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we misassess the allegations that one million “COVID vaccine injuries” have been reported in the CDC database. As of December 24, the VAERS database had more than 700,000 reports of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination. However, these reports are unconfirmed and are not evidence of vaccine injury or death. The CDC states that serious adverse events associated with the COVID-19 vaccine are rare.

