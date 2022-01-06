The air we breathe





Air pollution remains one of the greatest and most pressing environmental threats to human health, leading to the premature death of millions and the loss of healthy life expectancy for millions each year. It is associated with a variety of adverse health effects, including cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, cancer, neurological effects, and the consequences of childbirth.this month Lancet Planetary Health We publish a collection of four articles (three from this issue, one first published online) investigating the health effects of air pollution. 2.5 Concentration-related mortality trends in more than 13,000 cities worldwide between 2000 and 2019.They find that PM 2.5 Concentration and associated mortality burdens are declining in some parts of the world, but their PM 2.5 It remains an important public health risk factor in urban areas around the world.Interestingly, reduce PM 2.5 Concentrations (for example, in cities in Africa, Europe, and North and South America, PM decreased by 18%, 21%, and 29%. 2.5 Concentration) did not necessarily correspond to a proportional decrease in PM 2.5 -The causative mortality rate that reveals that other demographic factors, such as the aging of the population and the deterioration of general health, are influential factors in the burden of pollution-related mortality. Concentration with population and baseline asthma rates to estimate the incidence of childhood asthma due to NO (constructed by adjusting a coarser resolution dataset using land use data) 2 Between 2000 and 19 in more than 13,000 urban areas around the world.They found that there were 1.85 million new cases of childhood asthma associated with NO in 2019. 2 That year, 8.5% of all new cases of childhood asthma were reported. In urban areas, NO 2 We were involved in 16% of all new childhood asthma cases in 2019.Number of urban childhood asthma cases that may be due to NO during the study period 2 Pollution remained stable, but as the urban population grew, the percentage per 100,000 children decreased by 11%. Despite effective air quality management that helps children's respiratory health in many areas, the current NO 2 Levels have a significant effect on the incidence of childhood asthma. Second related paper by Co-author with Susan Annenberg NO that examined the resolution of 1km In urban areas, NOWe were involved in 16% of all new childhood asthma cases in 2019.Number of urban childhood asthma cases that may be due to NO during the study periodPollution remained stable, but as the urban population grew, the percentage per 100,000 children decreased by 11%. Despite effective air quality management that helps children's respiratory health in many areas, the current NOLevels have a significant effect on the incidence of childhood asthma. 2.5 , no 2 , Black carbon, and O 3 ) And mortality in large population-based cohorts from Belgium, Denmark, England, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, and Switzerland.They found long-term exposure to PM levels 2.5 And NO 2 Far below Europe's annual limits, US Environmental Protection Agency standards and WHO air quality guidelines were associated with mortality across seven large cohorts in Europe. These two papers add already strong evidence of the adverse health effects of air pollution around the world. However, what constitutes safe levels of air pollutants is still under investigation, and there is some evidence that even very low levels of air pollution can have adverse health effects. Co-author with Massimo Stafoggia Address this question by investigating the association between low levels of air pollution (PM), no, Black carbon, and O) And mortality in large population-based cohorts from Belgium, Denmark, England, the Netherlands, Norway, Italy, and Switzerland.They found long-term exposure to PM levelsAnd NOFar below Europe’s annual limits, US Environmental Protection Agency standards and WHO air quality guidelines were associated with mortality across seven large cohorts in Europe. Common sources primarily related to fossil fuel combustion mean that there are many links between air pollution and climate change policies, and in fact, many modeling studies have shown that climate policies reduce air pollution. Through it shows that it has substantial health benefits.The last paper in this collection Co-author with Lara Aleluia Reis Investigate whether there is an optimal climate change and air pollution policy mix. To do this, they aim to maximize the welfare of the region and internalize the economic impact of air pollution on human mortality under climate constraints, an air quality climate that integrates benefits and costs. Developed and implemented a modeling framework. They found that by 2050, an estimated 162 million lives would be saved, three times the estimated benefits of climate policy alone, given the economic impact of air pollution. .. This strongly suggests that air quality management is needed even when ambitious decarbonization policies are in place, and that they do not need to jeopardize the objectives of climate policy. WHO recently their Global Air Quality Guidelines We recommend much stricter pollution restrictions to protect your health. The paper highlighted here reveals the tremendous potential for health and welfare improvements and the synergistic effects of climate policy if air pollution efforts are a political priority. Article information Publication history Identity DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2542-5196(21)00357-0

