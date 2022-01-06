Kentucky University Announces COVID-19 Safety Measures for Spring Semester | News

Louisville, Kentucky (WDRB)-Many universities in Kentucky are taking steps to keep students and faculty on campus despite the upcoming spring semester and the surge in COVID-19 cases. increase.

University of Louisville Previous semester: Indoor masking, mandatory testing for unvaccinated students or staff, and quarantine protocols follow the current guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s very important that UofL stays open,” said Kevin Gardner, Vice President of Research and Innovation at UofL. “We have a very important mission to accomplish, and the young people in our world, from kindergarten to high school and college students, have already paid a lot of money for COVID.”

Gardner said the safeguards were very effective in the fall.

“For example, all of these rooms are reserved for quarantine and quarantine,” he said. “In the fall, they were pretty vacant. We had a lot of extra space, so we never reached the maximum. There was no such thing as some sort of outbreak on campus. rice field.”

Gardner said there are some concerns about Omicron variants as long as many faculty members do not get sick at once.

“Personally, it’s a very low risk, but socially it’s a big problem,” he said. “We are only concerned about ensuring that the university can continue to operate properly, efficiently and safely.”

But Gardner said he was confident in the steps they were taking in the end.

“As always, we feel that the measures being implemented will be successful,” he said.

Northern Kentucky University took things in light of the current number of cases in their area, the highest ever seen. Another step..

“We made a decision, and I think it was the wisest decision we could make,” said Matt Cecil, NKU’s Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Neither was a great option.”

The final will be held the week after graduation and will remain on schedule as in the spring break.

“We were aware that people were planning for such things,” Cecil said.

Beyond the delay, Cecil said teachers were encouraged to consider hybrid lesson plans for the first few weeks.

“By delaying the course and then hybridizing, I think we can get ourselves until January. Experts say we should take us towards the end of this Omicron wave. I’m saying, “he said.

With the introduction of masking and other basic COVID-19 protocols, there is hope in February that the campus can be reopened almost as usual.

“We could have been able to fully virtualize, as many universities do, but students told us they didn’t like it,” Cecil said. .. “Frankly, they don’t necessarily trust us to return to the classroom after we move to virtual. I don’t blame them. It’s not a good experience for them. We Wants to return to the classroom soon. As much as possible. “

Cecil said he understands that a one-week delay isn’t ideal, but hopes people will understand it.

“This is not fun for everyone,” he said. “This is frustrating for everyone, but in the end, we want our students to succeed.”

UofL will start the spring semester on January 10th. NKU starts on January 18th. The Spring Semester at the University of Kentucky begins on January 10. Click here for COVID-19 protocol.. Indiana University will resume on January 10th and will continue to do the same. Click here for details..

