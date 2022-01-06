Healthcare workers calling for illness due to COVID-19





As the number of Omicron cases increases with hospitalization, hospital staff expect to overcome burnout, especially unvaccinated patients. “Nurses are exhausted and are beginning to see a surge in hospitalizations and PUIs. [person under investigation] “COVID-positive patients, and we’re just exhausted,” said Catherine Kennedy, co-chairman of the California Nursing Association Organizing Committee. The California Public Health Service has reported 8,032 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 8% compared to the previous day. “We are trying to find out the number of patients who are infected with COVID or who are infected with COVID and who are hospitalized for another illness by chance with COVID,” said California Health. Dr. Mark Garry, Secretary of the Welfare Agency, explains. .. San Luis Obispo County Public Health Report 30 individuals admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) with 8 people Santa Barbara County Public Health There are 65 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 9 in the ICU. Dr. Thomas Bendegna, Chief Medical Officer of the French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, said: Emergency rooms are no exception at Cottage Health in Santa Barbara County. “From 6 to 10 patients per day at Cottage Health about two weeks ago, we now have 33 COVID quarantined patients. 32 are COVID positive,” said Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Chair of the Infectious Diseases Committee at Cottage Health. Added. Dr. Garry said in a conference call that CDPH is aware of a state-wide staff shortage and that health care workers are sick because they are exposed to the virus. Dr. Garry added that some hospitals had to call staff from other states to make up for these absences. “It makes people sick. It’s not as sick as going to the hospital, but it also affects the workforce,” said Dr. Vendegna. .. “ According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), since March 2020 808,392 positive cases among healthcare professionals. “This has a huge spillover effect on the entire healthcare system. Here at Cottage Health, we are struggling to make very difficult decisions regarding selective or non-urgent surgery,” said Dr. Fitzgibbons. California Nurses Association CDC 5-day quarantine guidelines. “Why do health care workers want to come in five days? It’s possible they’re still exposed, even though they’re asymptomatic and don’t even need tests to get back to work,” Kennedy asked. .. .. “Why are we doing that? We need to extend protection, not weaken it.” The hospital is appealing to the community. “Get vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated, you’ll be encouraged. Again, mask it,” Kennedy said. Dr. Garry confirms that CDPH is in constant contact with the hospital, ensuring that the hospital has sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers and providing community members with the opportunity to test. Said. Dr. Garry also announced that California would extend its indoor face mask mission to February 15, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksby.com/news/coronavirus/healthcare-workers-calling-out-sick-after-being-exposed-to-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

