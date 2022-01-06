How Brain Networks Enable Human Conversation-ScienceDaily

A new study identified active brain circuits while planning oral replies during a conversation.

Published online in the journal on January 5th NatureThis study focused on brain calculations that enable such responses, which are planned before the end of the conversation partner’s turn and are uttered in a matter of seconds.

The study, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Iowa, found that separate brain regions were active during the voice planning of a momentary language exchange, including areas that were not previously linked to this function. I did.

“Our research identifies the network of brains behind the plans to make this possible. This has been elusive,” said Thomas And of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Michael Long, a senior author who is Professor Suzanne Murphy, said.

“This work is the result of apraxia, speech movement planning problems, aphasia, autism and stroke trauma,” he added.

Three-part process

For years, researchers have sought to link speech function to brain circuits using brain waves or EEGs that place electrodes on the scalp. Such devices measure the rapid sway of an electrical signal that appears to “ignite” a large group of nerve cells to send the electrical signal. However, EEG cannot locate neural circuits with sufficient resolution, and functional magnetic resonance (another commonly used technique) is sufficient to capture activity patterns associated with response conversational planning. It wasn’t fast, the research authors say. These non-invasive methods leave a significant blind spot in the field’s ability to track what the brain does during everyday conversation, the authors say.

Another technique, electrocorticography (ECoG), overcomes these barriers by placing electrodes directly on the surface of the brain rather than on the scalp. Fast and accurate ECoG measurements reveal that the brain achieves natural conversation by combining the perception of what is heard, the planning of responses, and the generation of sounds that make up words (articulations). rice field. Other ECoG studies have determined networks related to perception and generation, but the current study is the first to capture brain activity during the response planning phase between them and is the most difficult to study. The author states.

“Researchers can observe the activity of brain circuits while talking to, talking to, and listening to patients, but there is no physical correlation between the plans,” says Long. “When we combined ECoG measures with the technique of asking patients structured questions, we exposed the underlying planning network.”

To carry out the study, the research team placed electrodes on the patient’s brain surface during ongoing surgery to remove either the tumor or the brain tissue that is causing the seizure. In both cases, the surgeon first places the patient under local anesthesia, allowing him to identify areas of the brain that are active when the patient is speaking, thus avoiding damage to the patient’s speech center.

The researchers placed an array of ECoG electrodes in the language-dominant left hemisphere of eight patient volunteers. We then measured the response of the plan using a paradigm developed by another lab called the Important Information (CI) task, which was designed to control the timing of the plan. In each block of the question, the changing keyword CI determines when the reply plan begins, allowing you to track brain activity during that time frame.

Opposite of soft What is the general word?

What is the general word? Opposite of hot What is the general word?

By changing the wording of each question to present important information early or late to begin planning an answer, researchers distinguish planning-related brain activity from perception and generation. I was able to. Importantly, the majority of cortical reactions are associated with only one of these three speech processes, indicating that the network is largely separated by function.

In addition, researchers found that 95.5% of the planning electrodes were concentrated in spatially different regions of the brain, with most planning electrodes concentrated in the caudal inferior frontal gyrus (cIFG) and caudal middle frontal gyrus (cMFG). I found that I was there. Although cIFG, commonly known as the “broca’s area,” has long been known to be important to language, the role of cMFG has not been established so far.

In addition, the team found that the planning network identified in the CI task was active even when the patient was preparing to speak during a natural, unscripted conversation. After the patient had answered the structured question, the researchers engaged in a few minutes of casual conversation before and after. Meanwhile, the same patterns associated with perception, planning, and speaking appeared in the patient’s brain activity.

“This study provides the first explanation of the specific brain mechanisms that produce language when we speak in a natural everyday context,” said Dr. Gregg Castellucci, a postdoctoral fellow in Long’s lab. Says. “Importantly, we found brain mapping using simple, controlled tasks that were held up in testing human natural behavior,” he added.

In addition to Long and Castellucci, the authors of the study were Christopher Kovach, Matthew Howard III, and Jeremy Greenlee, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Iowa. Funding was provided by National Institutes of Health grants R01NS113071 and R01DC015260, and Simons Collaboration on Global Brain.