Health
How Brain Networks Enable Human Conversation-ScienceDaily
A new study identified active brain circuits while planning oral replies during a conversation.
Published online in the journal on January 5th NatureThis study focused on brain calculations that enable such responses, which are planned before the end of the conversation partner’s turn and are uttered in a matter of seconds.
The study, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Iowa, found that separate brain regions were active during the voice planning of a momentary language exchange, including areas that were not previously linked to this function. I did.
“Our research identifies the network of brains behind the plans to make this possible. This has been elusive,” said Thomas And of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Michael Long, a senior author who is Professor Suzanne Murphy, said.
“This work is the result of apraxia, speech movement planning problems, aphasia, autism and stroke trauma,” he added.
Three-part process
For years, researchers have sought to link speech function to brain circuits using brain waves or EEGs that place electrodes on the scalp. Such devices measure the rapid sway of an electrical signal that appears to “ignite” a large group of nerve cells to send the electrical signal. However, EEG cannot locate neural circuits with sufficient resolution, and functional magnetic resonance (another commonly used technique) is sufficient to capture activity patterns associated with response conversational planning. It wasn’t fast, the research authors say. These non-invasive methods leave a significant blind spot in the field’s ability to track what the brain does during everyday conversation, the authors say.
Another technique, electrocorticography (ECoG), overcomes these barriers by placing electrodes directly on the surface of the brain rather than on the scalp. Fast and accurate ECoG measurements reveal that the brain achieves natural conversation by combining the perception of what is heard, the planning of responses, and the generation of sounds that make up words (articulations). rice field. Other ECoG studies have determined networks related to perception and generation, but the current study is the first to capture brain activity during the response planning phase between them and is the most difficult to study. The author states.
“Researchers can observe the activity of brain circuits while talking to, talking to, and listening to patients, but there is no physical correlation between the plans,” says Long. “When we combined ECoG measures with the technique of asking patients structured questions, we exposed the underlying planning network.”
To carry out the study, the research team placed electrodes on the patient’s brain surface during ongoing surgery to remove either the tumor or the brain tissue that is causing the seizure. In both cases, the surgeon first places the patient under local anesthesia, allowing him to identify areas of the brain that are active when the patient is speaking, thus avoiding damage to the patient’s speech center.
The researchers placed an array of ECoG electrodes in the language-dominant left hemisphere of eight patient volunteers. We then measured the response of the plan using a paradigm developed by another lab called the Important Information (CI) task, which was designed to control the timing of the plan. In each block of the question, the changing keyword CI determines when the reply plan begins, allowing you to track brain activity during that time frame.
- Opposite of soft What is the general word?
- Opposite of hot What is the general word?
By changing the wording of each question to present important information early or late to begin planning an answer, researchers distinguish planning-related brain activity from perception and generation. I was able to. Importantly, the majority of cortical reactions are associated with only one of these three speech processes, indicating that the network is largely separated by function.
In addition, researchers found that 95.5% of the planning electrodes were concentrated in spatially different regions of the brain, with most planning electrodes concentrated in the caudal inferior frontal gyrus (cIFG) and caudal middle frontal gyrus (cMFG). I found that I was there. Although cIFG, commonly known as the “broca’s area,” has long been known to be important to language, the role of cMFG has not been established so far.
In addition, the team found that the planning network identified in the CI task was active even when the patient was preparing to speak during a natural, unscripted conversation. After the patient had answered the structured question, the researchers engaged in a few minutes of casual conversation before and after. Meanwhile, the same patterns associated with perception, planning, and speaking appeared in the patient’s brain activity.
“This study provides the first explanation of the specific brain mechanisms that produce language when we speak in a natural everyday context,” said Dr. Gregg Castellucci, a postdoctoral fellow in Long’s lab. Says. “Importantly, we found brain mapping using simple, controlled tasks that were held up in testing human natural behavior,” he added.
In addition to Long and Castellucci, the authors of the study were Christopher Kovach, Matthew Howard III, and Jeremy Greenlee, Department of Neurosurgery, University of Iowa. Funding was provided by National Institutes of Health grants R01NS113071 and R01DC015260, and Simons Collaboration on Global Brain.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220105134518.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]