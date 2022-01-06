Omicron-led hospitalization increases at Advent Health

AdventHealth Central Florida hospitals reported an increase of over 32% COVID-19 hospitalization From Monday to Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the hospital system reported 630 COVID-19 cases at hospitals in seven counties in Florida, compared to the 480 reported on Monday.

AdventHealth reported 125 COVID-19 cases in five hospitals in Volusia and Flagler counties, an increase of nearly 32% from the 95 reported on Monday.

Dr. Vincent Hsu, an epidemiologist and executive director of infection prevention at Advent Health Central Florida, said hospitalized people show the main symptoms of COVID-19: shortness of breath, cough, and hypoxic levels.

“I’m not seeing a lot of people in proportion to ICU,” Sue said.

During the August delta variant surge, many were in the ICU and ventilator.

“That’s good news, but I’d like to emphasize that Omicron may be a slightly milder variant, but it’s still a very serious virus to consider,” he said. “It’s not a common cold. I don’t see anyone in the ICU or using a ventilator because of a common cold.”

According to hospital officials, the number of COVID-19 patients at Halifax Health Hospital in Volusia County more than doubled from Sunday to Tuesday, following an increase in the number of cases caused by the Omicron mutation.

Halifax Health reported on Tuesday According to hospital spokesman John Guthrie, there were 40 COVID-19 patients in three hospitals, seven in the ICU and two children. Guthrie did not provide an update on Wednesday. He also did not respond to requests regarding vaccination status.

About 34% of people admitted to COVID-19 at Advent Health have not been vaccinated, Sue said.

“We recognize that vaccination is somewhat less protective against Omicron mutants, so boosters are very important to enhance these antibodies,” Sue said. “We find that most of the serious illnesses still remain in unvaccinated people.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, 71% of the population over the age of 5 has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine as of December 30 throughout Florida. Only 29% of the vaccinated population is boosted.

And Sue also recommends vaccines to people who are already infected with COVID-19.

“We always recommend vaccination after recovery,” Sue said. “Obtaining that vaccine provides further support.”

The hospital system is seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19, but we are not immediately considering reducing service, as we did during the surge in delta variants that fell into “black status” in August. This meant that they only performed urgent life-threatening procedures.

“We’re still in green status. At this point, we haven’t made an imminent decision to postpone selective surgery, but it’s always at the table,” Sue said. “We will see what happens. At our leadership level, there are very talented people who are constantly evaluating this.”

Omicron variant and children

Sue didn’t provide the exact number, but Advent Health sees more children hospitalized with the Omicron variant, he said.

“It’s getting closer to where we were in Delta,” Sue said. “This is probably due to the very high number of infections that have occurred.”

Most of the children Advent Health is hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Orlando’s children’s hospital. These patients have a chronic pre-existing condition. In most cases, these children are not placed in the ICU or ventilator, according to Sue.

“We want our children to be very careful,” he said. “As an epidemiologist and an infectious disease expert, we recommend that children always wear masks while in school. We recognize that it is not this landscape that we are in now. But we want to encourage everyone. A child wearing a mask. “

This week, children in Volusia and Flagler counties returned to school as planned a week after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida and a week after national medical systems reported record hospitalizations for children. ..

From December 22nd to 28th, an average of 378 children under the age of 17 were admitted to hospitals nationwide with the coronavirus. This is up 66% from the previous week, according to the latest report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .. 30.

According to the CDC, previous highs during the pandemic process were in early September, with an average of 342 hospitalizations per day for children.

“They are calm, but I want to emphasize that just being in the hospital is not good,” Sue said. “We treat this virus with respect and do everything we can to prevent it from becoming infected.”

According to Sue, children eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting at age 5 should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, the US Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine booster to young people aged 12 to 15 on Monday.

How do you prevent Omicron?

Now that many have returned to their pre-pandemic routines, how can they stay safe from COVID-19? Sue said she would take all possible precautions, including vaccination with COVID-19, wearing masks, and increasing social distance.

“Unless you’re always at home, you’re going to take risks, but you have to be aware of keeping it as low as possible,” Sue said. “If you go out in public, it’s a good idea to avoid crowded crowds and indoor spaces. This only increases your risk.”

A positive rate of nearly 40% was seen at the Advent Health CentraCare site in Central Florida, where the COVID-19 test was performed. This means that almost 40% of people tested at these locations test positive for the virus. This is more than any other time during the pandemic, Hsu says.

“We haven’t peaked, but it’s still on the rise,” Sue said. “But we’re looking at it pretty steeply, and usually when you have such a sharp curve, that means the number goes down at some point when you reach that peak. increase.”

In the state as a whole, the positive rate as of December 30 was close to 27%. According to the State Health Department, it increased from 5.3% just two weeks ago.

Sue predicts a peak of Omicron variant spikes in mid-January, but it is difficult to predict at this time.

People who think they have been exposed to the virus are advised to have a COVID-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic.

“But you know there is a lack of testing,” Sue said. “I think we need to use the test as carefully as possible. But it certainly is. If you have a large gathering and you really need to make sure people are negative, it’s a test. Is the proper usage of. “

This goes against what Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced on Tuesday. Asymptomatic Florida people should not be tested for COVID-19 Because “it is not”.

The state’s attitude towards testing is directly opposed to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that asymptomatic individuals can spread Omicron variants and testing is important to prevent more infections. I am saying.

AdventHealth recommends taking tests using available sources, such as home testing, county-run testing sites, and visits to the CentraCare Center.

“But we certainly want to make it very clear. If you have only a mild illness, or if you don’t think you have the treatment you need, don’t come to the emergency department and get tested. Please, “said Sue. “ED is overwhelming and I would like to book for those who really need it.”

