Child hospitalization spikes for COVID-19





Doctors hope that a new CDC ruling approving boosters for children aged 12 to 15 will help delay the increase in hospitalizations.

Atlanta — Number of children admitted to hospital COVID Is breaking the record Atlanta Children’s Health Care, And all over the country. As of Tuesday, there were 101 COVID children admitted to Children’s, and by Wednesday 118. This was nine times as of November 30th. 74% of them have at least one existing state. Dr. Angela Meyers of Mercy Hospital in Kansas City said: Dr. Myers said pediatric hospitalizations for COVID children have set new records nationwide. An average of 1,354 children are currently admitted to hospitals in the United States each day, according to an analysis by NBC News. And most of them, like Atlanta, have existing conditions. According to Dr. Myers, “Obesity is the most common risk factor in terms of underlying illness, but we still see in-hospital children who are not obese and have no other underlying health condition. . “ On Wednesday, the CDC approved a Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 to be taken five months after the first shot. In the United States, 5 million children belong to that age group. The number of children hospitalized for COVID is still small compared to the elderly, but the rapid increase indicates that children’s COVID is not always harmless.

