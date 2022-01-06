1 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States

Jackson, TN — The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, with one million new cases reported in the United States on Monday.



The positive rate has increased by almost 2% from 17% to 18.9% over the last two years.

However, the number of tests available throughout the county is limited.

Government officials say there are plans to increase the supply of home tests in the future.

“This infectious virus wipes out very quickly, but the problem is that it does its damage while cleaning up, and I hope it goes down soon. But our country. Regionalism may make it last longer, “said infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threllkeld.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also changed its guidelines. The quarantine period after a positive test has been reduced from 10 days to 5 days.

It is recommended to wear a mask for 5 days after the fever and symptoms disappear.

They also recommend wearing a better-fitting, paper, multi-layered surgical mask, as well as the N95, which has proven to be the most effective.

