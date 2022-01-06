Health
Omicron is milder than Delta, but nothing to sneeze
According to a new laboratory study, Omicron may not cause as much lung damage as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
And vaccination may help explain why patients with Omicron are not hospitalized or die as often as those infected with previous variants.
However, Omicron still kills an average of 1,200 people daily in the United States. This is roughly comparable to the peak of the 2nd COVID-19 wave in July and August 2020.
“When it was milder than Delta, Delta was terrible,” said Joe Grove, senior lecturer at the Center for Virus Research, University of Glasgow. “This didn’t necessarily turn into a cold, but it’s still something we should worry about.”
In addition, experts warn. Omicron’s violent infectivity means that less virulent viruses can still cause a lot of damage, especially among the unvaccinated elderly and those with a pre-existing illness.
Lung lighter
A series of new studies In laboratory animals and Petri dishes, it was found that Omicron did not infect lung tissue as much as previous variants. And when that happened, it didn’t cause much damage or inflammation.
Omicron had no problems infecting the tissues of the nose and throat. Upper respiratory tract preferences may help explain why Omicron is so infectious, Globe said.
“It will cough and sneeze more easily and spread more easily,” Globe said. “But I’m guessing here.”
Lab results are promising, but what happens in lab animals isn’t always translated into people, warned Dr. Mike Diamond, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
“Well, you might say,’Well, it may not be that serious,'” he said. “But we still don’t fully know that it’s not that serious for humans.”
South African doctors said Omicron patients were not so ill when the variant struck the country. UK health officials have reported similar observations.
However, it is not clear whether these cases were mild due to the virus or were less susceptible to people.
“In the UK, there was a very high immunization rate,” said Diamond. “And in South Africa, many are infected in the first wave, so they are naturally immune.”
Some encouraging signs are beginning to appear. According to an early study in Ontario, CanadaUnvaccinated people infected with Omicron were 60% less likely to be hospitalized or die than those infected with Delta.
Experts, however, warn that the risk of severe illness may be lower, but the chances of catching Omicron are higher. A huge number of infected people counteract the benefits of the milder virus.
Unvaccinated and hospitalized
As a result, some hospitals in the United States are once again full.
In this wave, most inpatients are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.
For example, in New York City, where COVID-19 is skyrocketing again. Unvaccinated patients are hospitalized 30 times more often than vaccinated patients...
The highest hospitalization rate is for people aged 65 and over.
Even if Omicron is milder, “it still seems to be doing a lot of damage to unvaccinated people,” said Vinito Menakelly, a virologist at the University of Texas School of Medicine.
“Fortunately, the virus tends to be less severe than previous waves, especially if vaccinated,” he said. For those who fired, “the threat of severe illness is probably off the table for most people.”
“On the other hand, for those who haven’t been vaccinated, I think the threat is as great as it was in March 2020,” Menachery added.
..
