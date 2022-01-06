Brazilian Green Light Covid-19 Vaccine (for children 5-11 years)





Brasilia (AFP) – Brazil’s health authorities approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Wednesday as the most populous countries in South America have seen a surge in cases due to holiday gatherings and the arrival of Omicron variants. ..

The final green light by the Brazilian Ministry of Health comes three weeks after Amvisa, the country’s independent drug regulator, declares a child-sized dose of Pfizer-BioNTech safe and effective. “For all parents who want to vaccinate their children, the Ministry of Health guarantees (covid) vaccination,” said Health Minister Marcelo Keiroga of Brasilia. Until Wednesday’s announcement, there was much controversy in Brazil, with many arguing for inappropriate government delays. President Jair Bolsonaro, who said he was not vaccinated and would not immunize his 11-year-old daughter Laura, unleashed a wave of threats a few weeks ago asking him to publish the name of the person responsible for Amvisa’s decision. rice field. Final approval will be given in the face of rising infection rates in the country and struggling to repair the hacked Covid website of the Ministry of Health. The Brazilian Ministry of Health recorded 18,759 new cases in 24 hours with the latest data released on Tuesday. This is the highest level since October 5th. The 7-day average also increased to 9,876 new cases, from 5,033 last Tuesday to 3,386 the previous week. The rapidly increasing new infection rates follow the trends seen in other countries where Omicron has become established. Esel Maciel, an epidemiologist at the Federal University of Espirito Santo, said: “Christmas, New Year’s holidays, and Omicron variants have made a lot of contributions,” she explained. But she also said that Brazil “has a backlog of data due to tracking system issues.” This means that the site is currently being updated and the number of cases is increasing. The issue stems from last month’s cyberattack that disabled the government’s website for tracking infections and deaths while allowing hackers to steal personal data and remove citizens’ health paths. Rio de Janeiro officials, wary of Omicron’s growing influence, announced on Tuesday the cancellation of next month’s Carnival Street celebration. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, Brazil has the second highest death toll from Covid, at about 620,000, after the United States. © 2022 AFP

