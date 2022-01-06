Nitrogen dioxide air pollution continues to play a role in childhood asthma





According to a new study, traffic-related air pollution was responsible for about 2 million new asthma cases in children worldwide in 2019. Of the 1.85 million new cases of childhood asthma due to nitrogen dioxide (NO) 2 ), Two-thirds occurred in urban areas, reported Dr. Susan Annenberg and his colleagues at George Washington University in Washington, DC. “The drugs that are presumed to cause asthma in traffic-related air pollutants are unknown, but NO. 2 It may serve as a surrogate for other pollutants that cause observed health effects. ” Lancet Planetary Health.. In 2019, urban population-weighted NO was 2-4 times higher 2 Concentration compared to rural areas. On average, NO 2 According to the group, the concentration was 10.6 ppb in urban areas and 4.2 ppb in rural areas. There were 156 cases of asthma per 100,000 due to NO 2 There are 40 per 100,000 in urban areas, compared to 100,000 in rural areas. “Air pollution is a correctable risk factor and can be reduced, which reduces the number of new and worsened asthma cases, in addition to many other improved health outcomes,” said Haneen Khreis of MS. The doctor says. , Was not involved in the study at the University of Cambridge, England. Overall, annual average NO from 2000 to 2019 2 Urban concentrations have decreased by 13%. However, these reductions were generally inconsistent. NO in high-income cities 2 The concentration decreased by 38% from 17.6 ppb in 2000 to 11.0 ppb in 2019. NO during the same period 2 Annenberg and the team pointed out that in South Asia the concentration increased by 18% to 10.1 ppb and in sub-Saharan Africa it increased by 11% to 7.1 ppb. Then the percentage of childhood asthma incidence due to NO 2 Urban pollution has decreased from 19.8% in 2000 to 16.0% in 2019. However, South Asia (23%), sub-Saharan Africa (11%), North Africa and the Middle East (5%) all increased in pediatrics. Incidence of asthma due to NO 2 .. NO during the first blockade of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020 2 Concentrations declined sharply in urban areas, but remained disproportionately high in areas with high color inhabitants. According to a 2021 study.. “Long-term reduction of air pollution is more important than short-term improvement, and chronic health effects such as asthma are strongly associated with long-term air pollution over the years,” Khreis said. I am saying. Today’s MedPage.. She suggested that the long-term solution would be to continue to limit vehicle use, provide alternative transportation, and improve affordable public transport options. “In my personal opinion, the best type of policy change is the overall type, which does not focus solely on one environmental stressor (air pollution) and one health outcome (pediatric asthma),” Khreis said. I added. “Overall policy changes take into account a wide range of environmental stressors that humans are exposed to, such as noise, urban heat, lack of green space, and lack of physical activity, in addition to air pollution.” A study by Annenberg and colleagues analyzed NO on the Earth’s surface 2 Concentration data from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, and they used a coordinated model of global land use from 2019 Global Disease Load Study Determine rural and urban areas. To estimate NO 2 -Incidence of causative childhood asthma, the authors applied a relative risk of 1.26 (95% confidence interval 1.1-1.37) per 10 ppb annual average NO. 2 Increased concentration from Previous meta-analysis Performed by Khreis and colleagues.They have a global pediatric population from 2000 to 2019 WorldPop, An open access source for spatial demographic data. Anenberg and colleagues acknowledged that the incidence of childhood asthma may be underestimated in many low- and middle-income countries. They also pointed out that many cities and rural areas in these countries are unfounded. 2 Makes monitoring and concentration estimation more uncertain. Ray Ray Wu I’m a news intern at Medpage Today. She is based in New Jersey. follow Disclosure This study was supported by grants from the Health Effects Institute, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and NASA. Anenberg reported that he was a consultant to the Environmental Defense Fund and the International Clean Transport Council, and was a member of the Advisory Board of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the US Environmental Protection Agency, WHO, Clean Air Partners, and the National Academy of Sciences. .. The co-author reported consulting for the Environmental Defense Fund. Enable JavaScript and Comments using Disqus.

