Asymptomatic infections can lead to long Covids: studies





According to new research, Covid infections, even mild ones, can cause an immune response that lasts longer than the initial infection and recovery. A study by scientists at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles showed the presence and long-term persistence of elevated autoantibodies after mild or asymptomatic infection, the Jerusalem Post reported. The team included 177 people with confirmed evidence of a previous Covid-19 infection. Survey results published in Translational Medicine JournalRevealed that people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have a wide variety of autoantibodies by 6 months after full recovery. .. Read again | Consistent with the mixture of covaxin, covishield elicits a 4-fold or greater antibody response: study Some of these autoantibodies can attack the body’s own organs and tissues over time, the report said. “These findings help explain why Covid-19 is a particularly unique disease,” said Dr. Justyna Fert-Bober, co-lead author of the study. “These patterns of immunodysregulation may underlie the various types of persistent symptoms found in people who continue to develop what is now called Longcovid-19,” Fert-Bober said. I added. Researchers said they intend to expand their research to look for possible types of autoantibodies that may persist in people with long-distance Covid-19 symptoms. It is unclear whether autoantibodies will be produced in people with breakthrough infections as well, as the study was done before the vaccine was deployed, the report said. A study led by researchers at Peking University in China showed that 4 out of 10 Covid cases were asymptomatic and were a potential cause of increased infection. The study also showed that the rate of asymptomatic infections was higher in the group <39 years than in other age groups. This is probably because young adults are more likely to have only mild or moderate clinical symptoms. This indicates that young adults, who are mildly or often asymptomatic, are potential sources of infection in the community. “Especially in countries and regions where SARS-CoV-2 has been successfully controlled, screening for asymptomatic infections is required. Asymptomatic infections are under the same control as confirmed infections, such as isolation and contact follow-up. We need to, “said Qiuyue Ma of the Department of Epidemiology. Biostatistics from the university. The findings on Longcovid were recently presented by Anthony Fauci, a leading expert in infectious diseases in the United States. “Longcovid can occur with any viral variant outbreak. There is no evidence that there is a difference between Delta, Beta, or the current Omicron,” Fauci said in an interview with Spectrum News. It is reported that he said it. Long-term symptoms usually include shortness of breath, malaise, poor concentration, insomnia, and brain fog. Check out the latest DH video here

