New data raises questions about antigen testing and nasal swabs





small, New real-world research Two widely used home antigen tests, Abbott Binax NOW and Quidel QuickVue, suggest that some omicron infections may not be detected even if people have high levels of coronavirus. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, focused on 30 people infected with the virus in the five workplaces most likely to have the Omicron variant in December. People underwent both saliva-based PCR testing and rapid antigen testing using a nasal swab. It took an average of 3 days for the rapid antigen test to be positive after the first positive PCR result. In four cases, people transmitted the virus to others, but rapid tests showed negative results, according to a study conducted by several members of the Covid-19 Sports and Society Working Group. .. It is not clear if the infection was missed, either because the antigen test is inherently less sensitive to Omicron, or because the saliva test may be better at detecting new mutants.

However, the results suggest that home tests that many Americans have come to rely on (at least using a nasal swab, as is currently done) may not be able to detect some Omicron cases on the first day of infection. Consistent with other preliminary evidence that there is. Researchers said the outbreak had happened last month and shared real-time results with federal authorities such as the White House, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “They know that antigen testing is flawed,” said Dr. Robby Sikka, the author of the study and chair of the working group. The study will be conducted one week after the Food and Drug Administration Release your own update About the effectiveness of rapid antigen test. “Early data suggest that antigen testing detects Omicron variants, but may be less sensitive,” the agency said. Much of the research is early and small and requires much more data. According to many scientists, tests that can produce results in minutes at home are still important public health tools, and positive results are likely to be particularly beneficial. (Waiting for PCR results may last for several days.)

“The message does not mean that we should stop using these tests,” said Isabella Eckerle, a clinical virologist at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. However, care should be taken in interpreting negative results, especially if there are symptoms or if you suspect that you may have been exposed to the virus. “This is not a ticket that allows you to return to normal or cancel other means,” said Dr. Eckerle. Evaluation of sensitivity



Antigen tests are designed to detect proteins on the surface of the coronavirus. If a mutation in the virus changes the structure of these proteins, the antigen test may not be able to detect the mutant. The There are about 50 mutations in the Omicron variant, Peplomers alone contain more than 30. The fastest antigen tests are designed to detect more stable targets with far fewer mutations in Omicron. not yet, Even mutations that appear to be minor can affect the surface proteins of the virus, “sometimes in a non-trivial way,” says Weill Cornell Medicine virologist John Moore. “Only data can determine if there is an impact.”

September FDA Told the maker of quick tests The product should continue to be tested as new variants emerge and the results should be shared with distributors when requested. Many companies have announced that tests can detect Omicron, and some independent scientists say that tests should be able to recognize variants, especially if they are present at high levels. However, some new studies have questioned the sensitivity of the test. The FDA’s latest information stems from the assessments made at the National Institute of Health, said Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute for Biomedical Imaging and Biological Engineering. Scientists evaluated antigen testing using pooled samples of nasal mucus collected from multiple people at Omicron and similar pooled samples from Delta patients. Has been updated January 6, 2022, 5:41 am ET Scientists then diluted each of these pooled samples until the antigen test no longer detected the virus. The test was able to detect a dilute solution of the delta sample than the omicron sample, suggesting that the test may be less sensitive to new variants, Dr. Tromberg said. Still, in the actual settings, “it may not translate to different sensitivities,” he added. FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Kakomo said last week that research was underway “to see why the sensitivity was clearly reduced.” “Once that’s known, each developer can tweak existing tests, if necessary, with the help of the FDA,” she said. The FDA’s latest information was not the first hint that some antigen tests may be less sensitive to Omicron.Dr. Eckal and her colleagues Recently evaluated the performance of 7 antigen tests For samples of virus propagated from specimens taken from people infected with Omicron. Overall, researchers have found that the test is less sensitive to Omicron than previous variants. “They missed a sample of infectious virus and a fairly decent viral load,” said Dr. Eckerle. This work has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

However, the performance of the various tests also varies widely, most of which are not available in the United States.And the Australian study, which examined a collection of almost different antigen tests, found that the tests Had similar sensitivity to Omicron and Delta.. More data is needed, experts said. David O’Connor, a virologist at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, urged people not to stop using rapid testing. “It takes time.” Swab site

The new study focused on five workplaces in New York and California where the virus broke out in December. In 29 of 30 individuals, virus samples produced a clear genetic pattern in PCR tests, suggesting that these individuals are most likely infected with Omicron. Each participant underwent daily PCR and antigen testing for up to 10 days. Inconsistent results predominantly occurred during the first three days of infection. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/6 Global surge. The virus spread more rapidly than ever in the beginning of 2022, but on the last day of 2021, Omicron variant To generate Illness less severe than previous waves.. Therefore, the government is more focused on expanding vaccination than on limiting it. “Negative results may not really be negative,” said Anne Wyllie, a microbiologist at the Graduate School of Public Health and author of the new study. “People should not ignore high-risk exposures. They should not ignore symptoms.” Other authors of this study are Blythe Adamson, founder of Infectious Economics, a public health consulting firm, and Dr. Prem Premsrirut, CEO of Mirimus Laboratories, a provider of saliva-based PCR tests. Abbott spokesman John Koval said Wednesday that the discovery of high sensitivity for PCR tests was “not new.”

“Frequent rapid antigen testing slows infection. Highly infectious mutants require frequent testing, which is not feasible with PCR,” he wrote in an email. I am. Quidel’s president, Douglas Bryant, said In the statement The company conducted a recent test using South African samples and confirmed that rapid testing detected Omicron variants. It is also surprising that a saliva-based PCR test detected the virus before the nasal swab detected it, if a company spokesman concluded that the study accurately concluded that the viral load first peaked in saliva. Said not. The company said its rapid testing was only FDA-approved to collect nasal swab specimens. In a small analysis of 5 participants who performed both nasal and saliva-based PCR tests, virus levels peaked in saliva samples 1-2 days before peaks in samples collected from the nose. I found out. The results of these surveys are Recent reports from South Africa, This has not yet been reviewed by experts. Researchers found that when using saliva samples produced by rubbing cotton swabs on the inside of the cheeks, gums and around the tongue instead of nasal samples, the rate of Omicron infection was higher in PCR tests. discovered. The opposite was true for Delta. “Ideally, we recommend testing both sites until you can directly compare the relative sensitivities of the antigen test,” said Diana, a clinical virologist at the University of Cape Town, who led the study. Hardy said in an email. One possible explanation for the findings is that Omicron replicates faster or faster in the throat and mouth than in the nose.

“We have to wait to see if science works, which may indicate that the virus is the first place to grow,” he said. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg Gigi Gronval, an immunologist and testing expert at the Graduate School of Public Health. “So, if you’re going to look for the virus, that’s what the test does, and you may find more of it faster with a swab in the throat above the nose.” There have also been case reports that some people who had a negative antigen test when wiping the inside of their nose received a positive result when they wiped the back of their throat instead. “There’s a lot of talk about this,” said Nathan Grubo, a virologist at the Graduate School of Public Health. “Obviously, that requires further investigation.” In some tests available in the UK, Wipe both nose and throatHowever, the antigen tests available in the United States are not allowed to collect saliva or samples from the throat. Rapid replication of Omicron also means that there is a narrower window for catching the virus before it begins to spread, allowing people to be faster after potential exposure and as much as possible to upcoming rallies and events. Experts said they might need to test themselves in the near future. You may also need to test yourself more often as a whole. This is a specific challenge in the event of a lack of testing. According to experts, people who may have been exposed to the virus should have at least two antigen tests in about two days.

