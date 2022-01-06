Studies show that people infected with Omicron give better results than people infected with DeltaExBulletin.

Health
Studies show that people infected with Omicron give better results than people infected with Delta
In other countries, Omicron appears to cause less severe illnesses than previous coronavirus variants. Scientists now have the first data from hospitals about the United States facing Omicron.
Mary-Louise Kelly, Host:
The United States currently reports more than 500,000 new cases of COVID per day. This is more than double the previous record set during last winter’s surge. One of the major problems with this new Omicron variant is the severity of the disease. And now, researchers have released the first data to find out how serious Omicron is in the United States compared to previous variants. Explaining what they found here is Michaeleen Doucleff, a global health correspondent at NPR. Hey there.
Byline Duckleph, Byline: Hello Mary-Louise.
Kelly: So this new research-what did the researchers specifically see?
Daklev: This study, from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, looked at data from hospitals across the country, especially the health records of more than 500,000 people. Now, most people were infected during the delta wave just before Omicron arrived. However, it is possible that about 14,000 people were infected with Omicron near the end of December. The researchers then investigated whether there was a difference in the risk of people with severe COVID between the two groups-thus the risk of having to visit the ER, the risk of being hospitalized, and the ICU. Risk of entering, and even risk of being placed on a ventilator.
Kelly: Um, what did they find? Was there a big difference between Omicron and Delta?
Daklev: Yeah. There was a clear and substantive difference. Dr. Pamela Davis is a Case Western Pulmonologist and lead author of this paper. She says that if you get infected during the Omicron surge, the risk of all the consequences I just mentioned is lower. For example, the risk of visiting an ER is reduced by 70%.
PAMELA DAVIS: Hospitalizations were reduced by 56%, ICU admissions were reduced by 66%, and ventilators were reduced by 84%.
Doubles: And Davis points out that even unvaccinated children under the age of 5 and unvaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 are at low risk in all age groups.
DAVIS: So when vaccination conditions differed by age group, it was very consistent across age groups.
Kelly: I see. wait a minute. She said that if I’m listening to her rights, this isn’t because more people are vaccinated than when Delta was at its peak, but it’s unique to Omicron. I’m saying.
Daklev: Yeah, that’s exactly what research suggests. Davis and her team believe that about 60% of the people in this study were vaccinated. Therefore, some of this may be due to vaccination, but all the data also suggest that Omicron essentially causes less serious illness compared to Delta in some way.
Kelly: I see. So this is the case, and there is some data that confirms that this-many people are anecdotally observing. In other words, people don’t seem to be so sick with Omicron. We’ve seen a surge in hospitalizations here in DC and many places, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Maryland. In many states, we see a record number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID.
Daklev: Yes. Therefore, hospitalizations are undoubtedly soaring and are expected to really soar across the country. And this is the reason. This number, which Davis just mentioned, is known as so-called relative risk. They will tell you how much your risk has been reduced, but not the actual risk of being hospitalized. It depends on personal factors like your age and your overall health. So, for example, Davis says that even with Omicron, if you’re over 65, you’re at a 5% risk of being hospitalized. This means that 1 in 20 people in this age group will be infected with Omicron and will eventually be hospitalized. Also, if you have heart disease or are overweight, the risk can be even higher.
Davis: Just because you happen to be in the Omicron era doesn’t mean you’re Scott-free. As we saw in the early days of the pandemic, you happen in older age groups, you know, even if it’s smaller than the Delta, it’s a nasty illness.
Daklev: So she says there will still be many people in the ICU who are hospitalized. And she urges everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to reduce that risk.
Kelly: The message is at least consistent. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated.
Daklev: Yes.
Maikeleen D'Cleff has some of the first data to find out how serious Omicron is in Mikeline, USA. thank you.
Daklev: Thank you.
