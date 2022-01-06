Refunds for home virus tests will begin next week.The White House says





President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator said on Wednesday that Americans struggling to be tested for coronavirus could reimburse insurance companies for the cost of a quick test at home, but it’s free. Available without any specific promise as to when the inspection will take place. Jeff Seienz, who leads the White House’s pandemic response, will make a statement two weeks later. Mr. Biden said His administration will generally buy 500 million quick tests for free distribution, and insurance companies will start refunding people for the tests they purchased themselves. Biden said at the time that free tests would be available “in the coming weeks.” Demand for all types of tests far exceeds supply, as coronavirus Omicron variants are accelerating the proliferation of cases across the country. In some areas, people are waiting in long lines to undergo a sensitive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed in the clinic. A quick home check is popping out of the pharmacy shelf. “We know this is annoying to people taking tests in many parts of the country,” Zyentz said Wednesday. “So we are trying to do as much as we can.”

The new “stay test” guidance for schools, which allows students exposed to the virus to stay in the classroom even if they are negative, is one of the factors driving the demand for rapid testing. Last week, Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Omit test requirements from new isolation guidelines, She was greeted In a chorus of criticisms from public health experts Who said a negative test is needed before the infected person ends the five-day quarantine period. CDC on Tuesday Corrected the latest guidance — Rather than saying that the test was needed, anyone who wants to end the quarantine period after 5 days and has access to the test can choose to take the test. If the test is positive, they need to stay home for another five days, Guidance says. If you are negative and your symptoms are gone, you may go out, but you will need to continue wearing the mask in public for an additional 5 days. To reporters on Wednesday, Dr. Warrensky omitted the test requirements from the guidance as the Food and Drug Administration does not allow rapid testing to determine if someone is infected with another person. Said. They are simply allowed to detect infections and are intended for continuous use, as in schools. However, after the guidance was released, she said, “It became very clear that people were interested in using rapid testing,” and since then she has at least “how they use it.” I would like to provide guidance on what should be done. “

Recommendations for the general public are different from recommendations for healthcare professionals who need to have a negative test result before returning to work. Dr. Walensky said the CDC is always more conservative in its recommendations to healthcare professionals because it cares for vulnerable people, including those with weak immune systems. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/6 Global surge. The virus spread more rapidly than ever in the beginning of 2022, but on the last day of 2021, Omicron variant To generate Illness less severe than previous waves.. Therefore, the government is more focused on expanding vaccination than on limiting it. Matching supply and demand for tests was a challenge for both the Trump and Biden administrations. In the early days of the pandemic, there was a shortage of components that made up tests and test kits. By the second half of 2020, manufacturers have expanded production. However, when the vaccine arrived, the Biden administration did not place much emphasis on testing. Demand plummeted and manufacturers withdrew. Now the manufacturer is running at full speed again. The manufacturer will start offering quick test kits to the federal government next week, Zyentz said, and the government will set up a “free and simple system, including a website,” that Americans can order. White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that a new federal test center was opened this week in the District of Columbia and Philadelphia, shortly thereafter in Maine, Maryland, Nevada, Delaware, and Texas. , Said that Washington State will be opened. She said mobile test sites have already been set up in New York City and New Jersey. Zolan Kanno-Youngs Report that contributed.

