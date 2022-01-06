Rapidly increasing pediatric COVID cases in Connecticut

CTMirror file photo

Hospitalizations for pediatric coronavirus in Connecticut have increased dramatically in recent weeks, and health officials have reported crowded emergency rooms in children’s hospitals.

Last week, an average of 21 children were hospitalized per day across the state, doubling the average number of pediatric coronavirus cases during the week, according to US Department of Health and Human Services data.

As of January 3, there were 27 children in the state with confirmed COVID-19 in the hospital, and another 6 were hospitalized on suspicion of the virus.

In contrast, Thanksgiving week averaged about two children per day, and Christmas week averaged about nine children per day.

This increase reflects national trends. During the week ending Sunday, an average of 672 children were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 each day. This is the maximum number of pandemics. CNN reported..

Since December 1, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital has admitted 49 children with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the hospital had 18 pediatric cases, five of which were in the intensive care unit. According to hospital officials, some children used to need a ventilator, but no one was using it.

“In the spring of 2020, when the pandemic began, the number of cases in children was so small that it was speculated that children had innate immunity. One day, a few incidents occurred. “Let’s do it,” said Cynthia N. Spaller, Managing Director of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. “Now, the number of children in need of care in the hospital has increased three, four, or five times. Since Thanksgiving, the numbers have gone through the roof.”

Some children are very young and under the age of 5 and are not eligible for vaccination. The overwhelming number of children hospitalized this month were eligible for vaccination, but they weren’t, Spaler said. Only 5 hospitalized were fully vaccinated.

Sparer is a child suffering from “accidental findings” when children are brought in for other procedures and test positive for COVID-19, and coronavirus symptoms such as high fever and dyspnea. He said he was watching the children come to the hospital in two ways. And stomach problems.

None of the recent cases have been associated with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) that surfaced in children during the first wave of COVID. Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, Yale University has accepted 262 children and 63 have been diagnosed with MIS-C. There were no dead.

“We have children who come to the emergency room with symptoms and are very ill and end up in the ICU,” Spaler said. “Most children are discharged after a few days, but I’m worried that they will have a long COVID.”

At the Connecticut Pediatric Medical Center, 17 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, three of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit. No one was using a ventilator.

Most of the hospitalized people were not vaccinated against the coronavirus, hospital officials said.

From midnight Sunday to midnight Monday, more than 240 children appeared in the emergency department. Of those, 65 were tested positive for the coronavirus, but not all were found.

Dr. Juan Salazar, the doctor in charge of Connecticut Children’s, said: “At the previous peak, we had 11 or 12 children. [hospitalized].. One day we might have had 13. But this is by far the largest number. And it was maintained in those numbers as well as today.

“Another thing we haven’t seen is the number of positive children coming to the emergency department, emergency medical facility. This is exactly the pandemic child we’ve never seen before. It is the ratio of us. “

During the latest wave of COVID-19, doctors are seeing a wider spread of the disease, infecting from newborns to the age of 18.

“At the beginning of this, we didn’t see it,” Salazar said. “Sure, we didn’t see it in newborns.”

Symptoms in children are similar to those of the flu – sore throat, runny nose, headache, fever, cough. Some symptoms resemble croup, an infection of the upper respiratory tract. “Illnesses like croup should not be completely dismissed as croup, not COVID,” Salazar said. “COVID can sometimes appear as croup. This is a twist of this virus I’ve never seen before.”

Some of the families who visited the emergency department appeared seeking a coronavirus test. Salazar urged parents not to use the emergency room for testing.

“ED should be booked for children who really need service,” he said. “It helps us and helps promote children who have other things that are not COVIDs that really need emergency treatment.”

As the number of pediatric cases increases, some healthcare providers see an increase in demand for coronavirus vaccines aged 5 to 11 years. When the shots for that age group were first deployed, doctors said some parents were not keen on vaccination because they considered the disease to be mild or unlikely to infect their children. ..

“Although I say it’s mild in most cases, parents shouldn’t really be happy because they don’t know all of the potential long-term effects of the virus,” Salazar said. “We don’t know the potential complications of the virus, even if it’s mild, including inflammatory syndrome. I think it’s the children’s responsibility to keep them safe and avoid COVID in the first place. It is beautiful and effective. “

Immunization rates in states between the ages of 5 and 11 have risen from 30% in the past few weeks to 34% as of December 30.

Immunization rates for children aged 12 to 15 remain in the 75% range throughout December.