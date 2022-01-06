Health
Ministers now have to deal with NHS staffing crisis, health director warns | Coronavirus
Millions of patients will suffer from poor quality of care unless the minister takes immediate action to mitigate the staffing crisis. NHS, The director of health warned.
The NHS Union, which represents the entire healthcare system, is calling for a series of new measures to be taken by the NHS. England To help over-the-top hospitals, struggling ambulances, mental health, communities, practitioners, and social services services address the “widespread” shortages of health care workers and health care workers.
Tens of thousands of medical students need to be placed in wards and other medical facilities, and NHS and social welfare staff need to be licensed Priority access In addition to immunochromatography and PCR testing, he said it was necessary to see if the self-isolation period could be reduced from 10 days to 5 days, as it happened in the United States and France.
The MP warned Thursday that the NHS’s overall staff shortage and heavy demand for A & E services could hinder efforts to address the unprocessed portion of the 5.83 million people awaiting surgery.
Jeremy Hunt, Chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Special Committee, said:
“The current wave of Omicron is exacerbating the problem, but there is already a serious staffing crisis, the workforce has burned out, there are 93,000 vacancies, and there are no signs of plans to address this.”
An ever-growing number of operations have been cancelled, with over 20 NHS trusts “Critical internal incident” These days, I’m having a hard time dealing with strong Covid pressure. On Wednesday, it was revealed that at least four NHS trusts had taken that step, as did the entire NHS in Norfolk. This is the best alert that any hospital can issue.
NHS staff absenteeism has doubled from normal at this time of the year, with Omicron adding health services and the NHS Confederation.
The lack of tens of thousands of staff has already had a “harmful” impact on the NHS’s ability to provide medical care, and without further measures, the staff crisis “threats the quality of patient care,” he said. ..
Given the worsening situation, clinical tasks also require “explicit approval” from national regulators that “may need to be assigned in ways that are not normally recognized as best practices.” NHS Confederation states.
CEO Matthew Taylor told Guardians in the last 24 hours that hospital bosses have been “extremely concerned” about increasing the staff-patient ratio.
Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that it was right not to take any further action.
The Prime Minister told the MP that the Cabinet had agreed to keep the existing Plan B restrictions and relax the travel testing rules. He also confirmed plans to terminate the requirements for confirmatory PCR testing for asymptomatic people who test positive using lateral flow testing (LFD) throughout the United Kingdom.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 3.7 million people in the UK have been infected with Covid during the week ending December 31, the highest number since the start of comparable numbers in the fall of 2020.
ONS estimates that 1 in 15 private households was infected with Covid-19 in the United Kingdom. The level is one tenth of London.
Moreover Covid-19 cases identified in 194,747 laboratories were recorded As of 9 am Wednesday, an additional 334 deaths have been recorded in the UK, which includes a backlog of UK hospital data since January 1.
“It’s clear that the NHS is facing a staffing crisis. Many hospitals say that about 10% of their staff are self-isolated or sick for other reasons,” Taylor said. I am. “This is pushing up the ratio of staff to patients to levels that hospitals are very concerned about.
“The Prime Minister’s attempt to reassure the public that the NHS is not overwhelmed will not sound the experience and chimes of staff working in some parts of the NHS. The government is now saying that the NHS is this very much. We need to do everything we can to mobilize more staff and other resources to survive difficult times. “
Taylor welcomed Johnson’s announcement that 100,000 key workers will have direct access to the test starting next week, but said the move was “not well underway,” the NHS, social welfare and other major players. Workers also said they needed “priority access” to the test. ..
He said there are “benefits” to considering a self-quarantine period “to see if the evidence supports half to five days of the period.” “We also need other short-term measures, such as placing medical students in the ward and taking other steps to fill the rotor gap,” he added.
All 17 Manchester hospitals have postponed non-urgent surgery. Mayor Andy Burnham says hospitals in the region have nearly tripled the number of Covid patients from 346 to 1,020 in the last two weeks, and their healthcare system can necessarily “survive” the wave of Omicron infections. He said it was not limited. ..
Cara Charles-Barks, CEO of Royal United hospital One of the proclaims of a serious internal incident, Bustrust said on New Year’s Eve “due to continued pressure caused by both covid and non-covid patients, staff illness, and bed availability.” He said he did.
Dorset University Hospital, which operates an acute care hospital in Bournemouth and Poole, is preparing to cancel some of its day-to-day operations after declaring a serious incident. On Wednesday, Pool Hospital had only 4 free beds, while Bournemouth had 25 free beds.
The absence of the same level of illness has brought West Suffolk Hospital to the long-term list of trusts that declare the case. Both acute confidence in providing care to the people of Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire also declared a serious internal incident on a bank holiday weekend.
A trust chief executive officer in northern England said non-urgent surgery had to be curtailed after a 80% surge in the number of Covid inpatients being treated since Christmas Eve.
“We have priority 1 and priority 2 surgery and other cases need to be canceled,” the CEO told Guardian. The Trust is also relocating staff, as 10% of frontline personnel are not ill.
“The NHS is always hot, so there is no preparation for a special event. Like the previous wave, you have to give something, it’s care that can be delayed, it’s well-meaning and potentially staff Will be happy. “
