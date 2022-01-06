Covid: Scientists say the transition from PCR to later flow testing is the “right move”

COVID Microbiology experts told ITV News that immunochromatography should be reliable in detecting infections in symptomatic individuals and should not need to be confirmed by PCR tests.

Professor Alan McNally, director of the Institute for Microbial Infections at the University of Birmingham, told Deputy Political Editor Anushka Astana that it is a “long” time to shift from frequent use of “expensive” time. Said that. -Consume PCR tests for easier and faster lateral flow testing.

Covid test rules have changed Throughout the UK, asymptomatic people who initially give a positive result in later later flow do not need a PCR test to initiate a period of self-isolation.

“We’ve done hundreds of thousands of very expensive PCR tests every day and haven’t really affected the pandemic since last summer,” said Professor McNally.

“Currently, there is a lateral flow for most of the 6 or 7 months, everyone can use them comfortably, it’s easy to do, get immediate results, and there are few false positives. This is the right move. “He added.

Changes announced on Wednesday Theoretically, as soon as you receive one positive result, you start the quarantine period so that people can get back to work sooner.

It should also improve the laboratory’s ability to process PCR results. Because they only test from people with symptoms.

The rule change was also after the availability of Covid tests across the UK was suspended for more than two weeks.

Health experts and scientists welcomed the move, saying it was the right way to go, and some say it should have been brought in earlier given the accuracy of the lateral flow test.

“If you have symptoms and a positive lateral flow, it doesn’t make sense just to have Covid and the already flooded system flooded with more test requests,” McNally said. ..

If you are symptomatic and have a positive lateral flow, I think it’s crazy to say that you need to check it. That’s totally nonsense. Professor Alan McNally, Institute of Microbial Infections, University of Birmingham

But he did not mean that PCR testing needed to be eliminated altogether, but more focused to “help healthcare professionals, care facility staff, and the most clinically vulnerable.” He added that it should be used in a way.

There were some questions about the safety and accuracy of relying on immunochromatography, but scientists show that the data show that Covid may not be detected in mild to asymptomatic people like PCR tests. They say there are “mountains” and they are good at detecting infected people.

Professor McNally said that the reason why the immunochromatography is negative and the PCR test is positive is that “the virus may be present in the body and the immune system is functioning against it. That is, the amount of virus that can be detected. By PCR, which is not enough to be detected by lateral flow, it means you are not infectious.

“To be more infectious, we need to lower the levels of the virus detected by the later flow test,” he added.

The difference between the immunochromatography and the PCR test was that the immunochromatography “detects the actual virus, that is, the small living one that attaches to the cell and enters the inside and causes infection”, but the PCR is “only by appearance”. explained. It amplifies the genetic material of the virus and amplifies it to find it, so you can actually find very small amounts. “

Scientists say the lateral flow test is very accurate in detecting infected individuals. credit: PA

But scientists agree that it is still very important to take care to curb the spread of Covid.

“If you have negative immunochromatography and you have symptoms, you need to be very careful. The state of your immunochromatography can change in a few hours. Therefore, if you have symptoms that are better than all, you are at home. It needs to be, especially not to be confused with loved ones or clinically vulnerable people, “said Professor McNally.

Health experts advise that you should regularly test your lateral flow before mixing with others or if you suspect that you have symptoms due to repelling the virus. ..

“I think there are two reasons why I do immunochromatography. I wanted to mix with people and not infect myself, so if I have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, I have fever, headache, and malaise. Feelings, pain in limbs, pain in bones, coughing, runny nose.

“Honestly, given how much access we have to the lateral flow test, and the symptoms of all kinds of colds and flu, I will take the lateral flow test,” McNally said. I advised.