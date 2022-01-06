Comparison of Neutralization of Variant of Concern SARS-CoV-2 Variants Omicron and Delta

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genomic surveillance continues to reveal a spectrum of various novel mutations with mutations in the spike gene, which encodes a major viral determinant of cell invasion. Neutralizing antibody..

Image credit: haidaralf / Shutterstock

Numerous spike mutations are almost certainly the product of selective pressure to increase the fitness of the virus through improved transmissibility or evasion of host immunity. Certain mutants, especially the world-renowned delta mutants, have been shown to have reduced serum neutralizing activity in vaccinated and naturally infected individuals.

Since serum neutralizing titers are powerful predictors of defensive immunity in the real world, these findings are due to specific variants of antibody responses induced by exposure to ancestral spike mutations (Wuhan or D614G). It means less successful in preventing future infections.

However, mutant diversity and prevalence varies significantly throughout the pandemic, and the ability to neutralize specific mutants based on specific genotypes from previous exposures, including vaccination, is essential. Brings a complex group of different individuals to.

Purpose of this study published in Infectious Disease Journal It was to determine the range of neutralizing activity produced by exposure to a particular SARS-CoV-2 mutant, vaccination, or both. To do this, researchers have previously infected participants with variations B.1 (D614G mutation only), B.1.429 (epsilon), P.2 (zeta), B.1.1.519, and B. Serum was collected. 1.617.2 (Delta), detected using virus sequencing. In addition, the authors collected sera from mRNA vaccine recipients who were or were not previously infected with the B.1 ancestral spike line B.1.429.

the study

Individual serum samples of patients were tested for D614G or B.1.429 (epsilon) pseudovirus infection, mRNA vaccination, D614G infection with subsequent mRNA vaccination, or B.1.429 infection with subsequent mRNA vaccination. Since the slope of the neutralization curve varies depending on fluctuations and serum, magnification changes in neutralization titers (NT50 and NT90) have been reported. Average neutralizing titer against B.1.429 Pseudo virus Serums exposed to D614G and sera exposed to the vaccine had a 2-3-fold reduction.

Serum exposed to B.1.429 neutralized the B.1.429 pseudovirus more than the D614G pseudovirus. In particular, prior infection with D614G or B.1.429 followed by immunization significantly increased the neutralizing titer. Vaccinated sera neutralized D614G and B.1.429 with similar titers, with a difference of only 1.3-fold in NT90, and exposure to some spike variants was specific to the range of previous exposures. It has been shown to bring about a strong reaction.

Next, the authors test how exposure affects neutralization specificity by comparing serum pools generated by nine different previous exposures with a panel of eight different spike variants. did. B.1.617.2 (Delta), B.1.351 (Beta), and B.1.1.529 (Omicron) show maximum resistance to serum neutralization in people exposed to vaccination or D614G. , Up to 4 times, 12- NT90 doubles and 65 times, respectively.

Serum from participants previously exposed to variants with some or all of the same spike mutations as the mutant being tested, however, has much less reduction in neutralizing titers in most variants. Did not exist. Previous exposure to the E484K mutation in the spike receptor binding domain (RBD) resulted in the most neutralization of the four tested versions with the E484 mutation: B.1.617, P.1 (gamma). , P.2 (Zeta), and B .1.351 (Beta).

Similarly, sera induced by partially homologous exposures B.1.1.519 and B.1.429 neutralized B.1.617.2 (delta) more efficiently, but were completely homologous to B. The serum induced by 1.617.2 exposure was most effectively neutralized. The authors found that the highly divergent spike variants P.1 and B.1.351 had the lowest neutralization efficiency in sera exposed to B.1.617.2.

Surprisingly, B.1.1.529 (Omicron) significantly avoided neutralization in all convalescent sera and sera that had been vaccinated twice, but vaccinated with previously infected individuals. Or the sera of individuals who received three vaccinations showed a much milder 4- to 8-fold reduction in neutralizing titers.

Implications

These data show that the immunity gained by natural infections varies widely among populations in different parts of the world due to the very different incidence of some SARS-CoV-2 mutants during the pandemic. I am.

In addition, these findings underscore the important need for widespread booster vaccination, and heterogeneous or multivalent booster strategies have emerged, such as the highly immune evasion B.1.1.529 (Omicron). It provides additional evidence that it may be an important and effective strategy for dealing with variants.

Further studies of immune responses against more developed variants in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will help identify spikes. antigen A form that induces an antibody reaction that neutralizes widely.