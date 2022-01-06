Health
Comparison of Neutralization of Variant of Concern SARS-CoV-2 Variants Omicron and Delta
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genomic surveillance continues to reveal a spectrum of various novel mutations with mutations in the spike gene, which encodes a major viral determinant of cell invasion. Neutralizing antibody..
study: Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 mutants elicits antibody reactions with different cross-neutralization of established and new strains, including delta and omicron... Image credit: haidaralf / Shutterstock
Numerous spike mutations are almost certainly the product of selective pressure to increase the fitness of the virus through improved transmissibility or evasion of host immunity. Certain mutants, especially the world-renowned delta mutants, have been shown to have reduced serum neutralizing activity in vaccinated and naturally infected individuals.
Since serum neutralizing titers are powerful predictors of defensive immunity in the real world, these findings are due to specific variants of antibody responses induced by exposure to ancestral spike mutations (Wuhan or D614G). It means less successful in preventing future infections.
However, mutant diversity and prevalence varies significantly throughout the pandemic, and the ability to neutralize specific mutants based on specific genotypes from previous exposures, including vaccination, is essential. Brings a complex group of different individuals to.
Purpose of this study published in Infectious Disease Journal It was to determine the range of neutralizing activity produced by exposure to a particular SARS-CoV-2 mutant, vaccination, or both. To do this, researchers have previously infected participants with variations B.1 (D614G mutation only), B.1.429 (epsilon), P.2 (zeta), B.1.1.519, and B. Serum was collected. 1.617.2 (Delta), detected using virus sequencing. In addition, the authors collected sera from mRNA vaccine recipients who were or were not previously infected with the B.1 ancestral spike line B.1.429.
the study
Individual serum samples of patients were tested for D614G or B.1.429 (epsilon) pseudovirus infection, mRNA vaccination, D614G infection with subsequent mRNA vaccination, or B.1.429 infection with subsequent mRNA vaccination. Since the slope of the neutralization curve varies depending on fluctuations and serum, magnification changes in neutralization titers (NT50 and NT90) have been reported. Average neutralizing titer against B.1.429 Pseudo virus Serums exposed to D614G and sera exposed to the vaccine had a 2-3-fold reduction.
Serum exposed to B.1.429 neutralized the B.1.429 pseudovirus more than the D614G pseudovirus. In particular, prior infection with D614G or B.1.429 followed by immunization significantly increased the neutralizing titer. Vaccinated sera neutralized D614G and B.1.429 with similar titers, with a difference of only 1.3-fold in NT90, and exposure to some spike variants was specific to the range of previous exposures. It has been shown to bring about a strong reaction.
Next, the authors test how exposure affects neutralization specificity by comparing serum pools generated by nine different previous exposures with a panel of eight different spike variants. did. B.1.617.2 (Delta), B.1.351 (Beta), and B.1.1.529 (Omicron) show maximum resistance to serum neutralization in people exposed to vaccination or D614G. , Up to 4 times, 12- NT90 doubles and 65 times, respectively.
Serum from participants previously exposed to variants with some or all of the same spike mutations as the mutant being tested, however, has much less reduction in neutralizing titers in most variants. Did not exist. Previous exposure to the E484K mutation in the spike receptor binding domain (RBD) resulted in the most neutralization of the four tested versions with the E484 mutation: B.1.617, P.1 (gamma). , P.2 (Zeta), and B .1.351 (Beta).
Similarly, sera induced by partially homologous exposures B.1.1.519 and B.1.429 neutralized B.1.617.2 (delta) more efficiently, but were completely homologous to B. The serum induced by 1.617.2 exposure was most effectively neutralized. The authors found that the highly divergent spike variants P.1 and B.1.351 had the lowest neutralization efficiency in sera exposed to B.1.617.2.
Surprisingly, B.1.1.529 (Omicron) significantly avoided neutralization in all convalescent sera and sera that had been vaccinated twice, but vaccinated with previously infected individuals. Or the sera of individuals who received three vaccinations showed a much milder 4- to 8-fold reduction in neutralizing titers.
Implications
These data show that the immunity gained by natural infections varies widely among populations in different parts of the world due to the very different incidence of some SARS-CoV-2 mutants during the pandemic. I am.
In addition, these findings underscore the important need for widespread booster vaccination, and heterogeneous or multivalent booster strategies have emerged, such as the highly immune evasion B.1.1.529 (Omicron). It provides additional evidence that it may be an important and effective strategy for dealing with variants.
Further studies of immune responses against more developed variants in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will help identify spikes. antigen A form that induces an antibody reaction that neutralizes widely.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220106/Comparison-of-neutralization-of-SARS-CoV-2-variants-of-concern-Omicron-and-Delta.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]