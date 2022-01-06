Hospitals outside London “expect more Covid patients than last January” | NHS

Hospitals outside London could treat even more Covid patients than at the peak of the pandemic last January, NHS senior leaders said.

Soaring infection rate In northern England, an NHS trust expects Covid cases to increase by 30% next week from its previous peak, according to the CEO of the NHS provider.

Chris Hopson fears that hospitals outside the capital will not be able to cope with the new wave of hospitalizations as hospitals in London.He said this was because they had Deeper staffing issues, Higher levels of illness absenteeism, older population, and in some cases worse social care provision. NHS providers represent all 213 NHS trusts of different types in the UK.

Draw a contrast between London’s trust capabilities and other regions England To withstand the intense pressure of Omicron, Hopson said in a series of tweets that “overall Covid cases vs. previous peaks could be much higher” in most parts of the country.

New thread January 5th summary. The NHS has grown like never before. London still shows low growth in hospitalizations. However, there is growing concern that the assumption that the rest of the country matches the London pattern may be wrong. You must also be aware of the impact of pressure on patients and staff. 1/24 — Chris Hopson (@ChrisCEOHopson) January 5, 2022

He added: [circa] 50% of peak Covid hospital load in January 2021. Already predicted to be one Northern Trust at 70% of the January 2021 peak [circa] Next week it will be 130%. “

In some trusts outside London, 19% of staff are absent due to Covid. This is a lot higher than the 10% discount that isolates illnesses and others. NHS The organization is reporting, he added.

Hopson said he had spoken to the CEOs of more than 12 trusts outside London in the last 24 hours. “They all unanimously challenged the assumption that the rest of the country would automatically follow London with the form and magnitude of pressure and the ability to” coping “with pressure,” he said.

“CEOs outside London have given some reasons why local systems may not be able to cope with pressure more than in London. Demographics, infection patterns, hospitalizations and absenteeism are different.

“Therefore, a great variety of patterns can emerge in the coming days and weeks, and we feel that some trusts are easier to“ deal with ”than others. Is the London Trust at the end of being “more manageable”? So why some trusts have declared serious cases – currently about 20. “