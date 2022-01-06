The state reports 1,302 new COVID-19 cases as Omicron rampages across the country.





Main health officials reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is another increase in the total number per day, suggesting that highly infectious Omicron variants are spreading rapidly throughout the state. An additional 10 deaths were reported. In total on Thursday since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, the state is currently tracking more than 150,000 confirmed or possible cases of the virus, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. doing. The total is staggering, but Maine remains one of the lowest per capita infections. Only Vermont, Hawaii, and Oregon have seen less. The average number of cases for 7 days was 746, the average for 2 weeks ago was 909 cases, and this time last month it was 643 cases per day. However, daily case counts are becoming an unreliable indicator for tracking the spread of the virus. This is because testing is very difficult and many people use home testing, so the results are not always reported to state authorities. Still, health officials expect the official number of cases to continue to grow as Omicron variants become established. Throughout the United States, the seven-day average is over 500,000, which is the highest pandemic amount, partly due to the untreated large number of cases reported at one time from many states. increase. The average number of deaths is still over 1200 every day. Hospitalization was not updated on Thursday morning, but as of Wednesday there were 382 COVID-19 patients in the maine hospital, 5 shy about the pandemic height set on December 21st. , 51 more than the total one week ago. Of these, 117 received critical care and 59 were on ventilator. According to the CDC, about 70% of all hospitalized people are unvaccinated, an even higher percentage among critical care centers. The latest surge in hospitalization in Maine is coming As more and more healthcare workers are forced to call for illness Because it was exposed to a virus. Of the more than 22,000 employees of Maine Health, the state’s largest system, 842 were infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday. In Northern Light Health, 493 of the 12,000 employees across the system were either infected with COVID-19 or quarantined at home while waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test. Similar effects have been seen in hospitals across the country, with hospitalizations steadily increasing across the United States for nearly two months, and even more since Christmas. According to the US CDC, the number of patients per day is 85,423, 39% more than two weeks ago. There are several studies suggesting that the Omicron variant is a milder form of coronavirus, but because it is highly contagious, it has particular risk factors for unvaccinated individuals and other risk factors. For those who are, it leads to increased hospitalization. On the other hand, in Maine, vaccination decreased slightly after pre-vacation demand increased. The state had been receiving more than 10,000 vaccines on a regular basis most days last month, but has not reached that threshold since December 21st. Overall, the state has received 962,726 final doses and 487,790 (36.3 percent) boosters, accounting for 71.6% of all residents. This story will be updated. ” Previous A year later, the January 6th attack is looming in the lives of the Mainers there.

