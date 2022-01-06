What can children do safely as Omicron spreads rapidly?Expert weighted

Is it okay to send my children to school and resume extracurricular lessons? If my kid is doing virtual learning, can I get friends? What if my child has a medical condition? Can I meet my friends with a vaccinated child and an unvaccinated younger brother?

CNN: Is it safe to send children if my children’s school is open to face-to-face instruction?

Dr. Lina Wen: With regard to Covid-19 infection, it is important to note that there is some risk to virtually all activities that involve interaction with others, especially if the virus is rampant.

With that in mind, I would like to advise my family to ask this question: Is a face-to-face school essential? Many would say so. Many children are really suffering from lack of direct instruction and are not successful in distance learning. In addition, parents and caregivers may need school for childcare so that adults can work. If face-to-face school is essential, there are ways to mitigate the risk. Second, the question is how can we do that in the safest way.

CNN: What if the school doesn’t do much to protect the child? For example, it doesn’t require a mask and has no tests.

Wen: As with all settings, there are various layers that all add protection. In ideal and lowest risk situations, all of them are adopted. All staff and students are vaccinated, masks are required, twice weekly tests are available and ventilation is good.

That’s not the case for most schools. That does not mean that the child will not be able to go to school until all the criteria are met. Rather, you need to do what you manage to reduce risk.

Your child who is vaccinated will protect him or her very well from the serious illness caused by Covid-19, even if others around you are not vaccinated. A High quality mask (N95 or KN95 is best) Protect your child even if others aren’t wearing the mask reliably or consistently. It would be nice to have other means such as testing, but even if they are not available, masking and vaccination may reduce the risk to the child.

CNN: Is it okay to send my child to school for extracurricular lessons? Are there any extracurricular lessons that are safer than others?

Wen: Here I ask another question: How important is it for your family to avoid Covid-19 for your child? Specifically, what is the medical status of your household? If the entire family is optimally protected by vaccination and booster immunization (if targeted for booster immunization) and people are healthy, the risk of aggravation by Covid-19 can be determined to be very low. This is especially important now, as Omicron accounts for more than 95% of all infectious diseases in the United States and there is increasing evidence that this variant causes less serious illnesses in vaccinated individuals.

Many families may decide that the price to actively avoid Omicron is too high, given how contagious and prevalent Omicron is. It is reasonable for them to decide to participate in all the extracurricular activities they desire.

Other families may choose to be more cautious. Perhaps there are people in the family who are immunocompromised. Perhaps you have a young unvaccinated sibling or you just don’t want to get Covid-19. Some people pay higher prices to avoid it.

In the latter case, the family can choose low-risk extracurricular lessons. Activities that can be done outdoors are much less risky than indoors. Indoors, look for something that can be distanced and must be left with the mask on. Use common sense. Tennis is safer than wrestling, and yearbooks in remote classrooms can be safer than chorus practice in tight, tight spaces.

If your local ER is very full, consider deferring activities that are at high risk of injury. Or at least ask your child to pay additional attention. Otherwise, you may wait very long for your arm to break or have a seam.

CNN: If my kid is doing virtual learning, can I get friends to learn together?

Wen: Many families did this last year and formed a pandemic pod. This time is also an option. Helps define the rules of engagement. Is everyone vaccinated? Will everyone pay the same level of attention in other aspects of their lives (eg not going to indoor restaurants)? If you’re in a pod, know that you’re assuming each other’s risks, and how contagious Omicron is, if one gets a Covid-19, so does the other. Will be.

CNN: What if I have a young sibling who is under the age of 5 and has not yet been vaccinated? Is it possible to take the whole family to an outdoor zoo, an indoor movie, or just a vaccinated child?

Wen: Looking at the data around Covid-19, many families have determined that unvaccinated young children are at low risk of serious illness. It is not worth taking many additional precautions to prevent infection. Some will want to be cautious as long as it is rational.

My family is trying to take common sense precautions with two children under the age of five. We are members of the local zoo and enjoy taking them over the weekends. We stay away from the crowds and only go to outdoor exhibitions. I didn’t mean to take the kids to the movie. There you may be surrounded by people who take off their masks to eat and drink.

But that was our decision, and if we had an older child who was vaccinated and was good at masking, we could see him making another decision. In that case, perhaps the child can go to a movie or play date if they have a mask, even if they have young, unvaccinated siblings.

CNN: Speaking of individual situations, what about people with children with diabetes, asthma, or other underlying medical conditions?

Wen: It is important to vaccinate the child because people with an underlying illness are more likely to have serious consequences from Covid-19 than those who are otherwise healthy. Some families may decide that it is still important for the child to have as much normal pre-pandemic life as possible. Others may want to take additional precautions. Also, consult a pediatrician to assess individual risks to your child.

CNN: I’m still on the verge of vaccination of my children. Do I need to be vaccinated?

Wen: Yes. Yes. Over 6.5 million children Children aged 5 to 11 are vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, and there are more than 15.6 million children aged 12 to 17 years. The study is so clear that the vaccine is very protective and very safe against the serious illness caused by Covid-19. Vaccination of children can bring back many aspects of pre-pandemic life and give the whole family more peace of mind.

CNN: What if my child gets sick with a variant of Omicron?

Wen: Those who test positive for Covid-19 should be quarantined immediately. You need to notify their day care or school. You also need to test the whole family right away. If the whole family has Covid-19, they do not need to be isolated from each other. However, if you have negative and positive people in your house, you need to separate those who have the coronavirus from those who do not.

Doctors, community health department or school protocols, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how long child isolation should last .. It is important that your child is not with friends during the quarantine period. They generally need to be at home. If they go outdoors to get fresh air, they need to wear masks and stay away from others.

CNN: What if the whole family is vaccinated and already vaccinated with Omicron? Do you have superimmunity? If so, shouldn’t we try to get infected?

Wen: It is probably true that those who have been vaccinated and recovered from Omicron have additional protection. Omicron reinfection has not yet been actually documented, and some studies suggest that Omicron infection may prevent deltas.

However, we do not recommend that people deliberately try to catch Covid-19. That’s because the hospital is so overwhelming. Although very unlikely, it is still possible that a vaccinated person will be seriously ill. You don’t want to need a hospital now.

For vaccinated people, taking basic precautions such as masking in public indoor areas to reduce the chance of infection, while at the same time taking the most important life, such as returning the child to school. It is reasonable to resume the aspect of.