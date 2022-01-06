Health
Bird flu: a “very rare” case detected directly in southwest England
A “very rare” case of bird flu has been detected in people living in the southwestern United Kingdom, the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has announced.
According to UKHSA, the person was infected because he “had very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds and had been kept in and around the house for long periods of time.”
All of their contacts have been tracked and there is no evidence that others have been infected. Authorities said the individual was “currently healthy and self-isolated” and had been notified to the World Health Organization.
Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu (also known as bird flu) is rare and has occurred only a few times in the United Kingdom, and the risk is described as “low.” However, the general public is urged not to touch sick or dead birds.
The infection was identified by the UKHSA’s statement that it was “regular surveillance.” This is done for everyone who is in close contact with the infected bird. All infected birds were killed.
Experts have so far not been able to confirm that this strain is H5N1. What is currently circulating in birds in the UK.
Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said: Detect these early and take action.
“Currently, there is no evidence that this strain detected in the United Kingdom could spread from person to person, but we know that the virus is constantly evolving and we continue to monitor the situation closely.
“We have followed up all of this individual’s contacts, but have not seen any further spread. People do not touch sick or dead birds, and follow Defra’s advice on reporting. Is still important. “
Christine Middlemiss, Britain’s Supreme Veterinary Officer, said:
“We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease in the area in question. All infected birds have been humanely killed and cleanup and disinfection of the premises is underway. It reminds us that strict cleanliness when keeping animals is important.
“We are seeing an increasing number of bird cases on both commercial farms and backyard herds across the country. Careful biosecurity measures can help keep birds safe.”
Last month, the UK’s chief veterinarian warned of “amazing levels” of bird flu in the country, following the culling of tens of thousands of domestic birds.
The bird flu prevention zone was declared throughout the UK on 3 November and expanded on 29 November to bring all captive birds amid concerns that migratory birds from mainland Europe carry the disease during the winter months. I had to keep it indoors.
According to Middlemis, there were dozens of infected facilities in the UK.
Professor Ian Jones, a virologist at the University of Reading, said there was no need for public vigilance and there was no risk to food safety from recent infections. He states: “Avian influenza rarely infects people because it requires direct contact between infected, usually dead birds and those involved.
“Although it is a risk for handlers responsible for disposing of carcasses after an outbreak, the virus generally does not spread and poses little threat. It does not behave like the seasonal flu we are accustomed to.
“Despite current growing concerns about the virus, there is no risk to chicken or eggs and no public vigilance is required.”
Professor Mike Tildesley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at the University of Warwick, agreed that this was not a “significant public health risk.” He states: “This will obviously be big news, but importantly, human infections with H5N1 are very rare and most often result from direct long-term contact with poultry.
“We have never seen evidence of persistent human-to-human transmission of H5N1, so we do not consider this a significant public health risk at this time.”
